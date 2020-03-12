Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Breakouts from top model that nailed Shane Bieber's All-Star season

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso was one of the top Fantasy baseball prospects entering last season, but few could have expected the young slugger to hit 53 home runs and post a .941 OPS. Entering the new season, owners everywhere are searching high and low for 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts who could follow in his footsteps. But where should you look for breakouts in your 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings?

With Spring Training in full swing, players like Dinelson Lamet have impressed. In fact, Lamet has not allowed a run in 10 innings pitched, but should you target him with your 2020 Fantasy baseball picks? Before studying the latest 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP and searching for overlooked gems set to return plenty of value, be sure to see the Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts and sleepers long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi. The fourth-year pro slashed .263/.291/.424 in 2019 with 42 steals and nine home runs in 2019. In addition, Mondesi sported a BABIP that was 22 points higher (.357) than it was in 2018. Mondesi's 2018 was strong as well, as he slashed .276/.306/.498 with 14 homers and 32 stolen bases in just half-a-season.

Mondesi has evolved into a pull hitter, going 46.0 percent against 41.6 percent in 2018, but his strikeout rate climbed to 29.8 percent from 26.5 percent. That pull rate caused defenses to shift, but Mondesi can adjust this season to use more of the field and deliver more lift to take advantage of his 15- to 20-homer power. That's why the model ranks him as its sixth-best shortstop, better than players with stronger 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP like Trevor Story, Trea Turner and Marcus Semien.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Cardinals third baseman Tommy Edman. The former Stanford star has shown strong bat control throughout his time in the Cardinals' farm system but hadn't shown much power until last season.

The 24-year-old slashed .305/.356/.513 in Memphis over 218 plate appearances to earn a call-up in June and never looked back. Edman provided multi-category contributions with 11 home runs, 15 stolen bases, 36 RBIs and 59 runs scored, all while slashing an impressive .304/.350/.500. Edman enters the season as a fixture in the Cardinals' lineup and should be eligible at multiple positions after starting at least 10 games at second, third and right field last season. That's why the model ranks him ahead of players like Manny Machado and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who are both being drafted at least four rounds earlier on average.

