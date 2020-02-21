Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Breakouts from top-rated model that called Shane Bieber's All-Star season

With Spring Training underway and Opening Day just around the corner on March 26, owners are sorting through a busy offseason that is bound to dramatically alter the 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings. The Astros were caught in a sign-stealing scandal that cost manager A.J. Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow their jobs, and now players across the league are questioning the legitimacy of the accomplishments of Astros players like Carlos Correa, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and George Springer.

Should you avoid the Astros in your drafts, and which players will be among the potential 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts? Before studying the 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP and searching for overlooked gems set to return big value this season, be sure to see the Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts and sleepers long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Cardinals third baseman Tommy Edman. Drafted out of Stanford in 2016, Edman profiled as a solid contact hitter with a patient plate approach, but it was the power he flashed in 2019 that launched him into the majors.

Edman posted an .869 OPS with seven home runs (tying his minor-league high) in 197 at-bats in Triple-A Memphis to earn his promotion to St. Louis. Then, he proceeded to post an .850 OPS with 11 home runs in 326 at-bats while stealing 15 bases. And even if his power tapers off, Edman should see his walk rate increase from 4.6 percent to the high single-digits as he adjusts to big league pitching. The model ranks Edman ahead of players like Matt Chapman, Manny Machado and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who are all being drafted at least two rounds earlier on average.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Kansas City Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier. The 28-year old righty became a solid every-day option for the Royals in 2019, hitting .279 with 26 home runs and 84 RBIs. Strikeouts, however, were an issue as he had 148 of them in 139 game appearances.

SportsLine's model is calling for Dozier to take a big leap forward in 2020 as he climbs the Fantasy baseball third baseman rankings. Even though he's going off the board with a Fantasy baseball ADP of No. 214 overall, the model ranks him as the No. 13 third baseman overall. He's expected to produce more than third basemen such as Manny Machado (ADP of 76), Moustakas (121) and Sano (165), all of whom are going off the board much earlier, making Dozier one of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts you should be all over.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also high on a shortstop who is going undrafted in many leagues to finish as a top-15 option at the position. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts should you snatch in your draft? And which shortstop is a must-draft? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Shane Bieber's breakthrough last season, and find out.