Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Breakouts from top-rated model that nailed Shane Bieber's All-Star season

Fantasy baseball drafts are in full swing, as owners everywhere await the start of the season, which has been delayed by at least two weeks. Even with a later start, 2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep is well underway. The offseason offered an impressive turnover of talent, with All-Stars like Mookie Betts moving cross-country and free agents like Gerrit Cole getting handsome paydays. But where should each player be in your 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings?

Betts and Cole are superstars, and the key to winning your Fantasy baseball draft comes in identifying breakout talent. Finding under-the-radar players who can dramatically outperform their 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP is one of the keys to success in the upcoming season.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi. The fourth-year pro slashed .263/.291/.424 in 2019 with 42 steals and nine home runs in 2019. In addition, Mondesi sported a BABIP that was 22 points higher (.357) than it was in 2018. Mondesi's 2018 was strong as well, as he slashed .276/.306/.498 with 14 homers and 32 stolen bases in just half-a-season.

Mondesi has evolved into a pull hitter, going 46.0 percent against 41.6 percent in 2018, but his strikeout rate climbed to 29.8 percent from 26.5 percent. That pull rate caused defenses to shift, but Mondesi can adjust this season to use more of the field and deliver more lift to take advantage of his 15- to 20-homer power. That's why the model ranks him as its sixth-best shortstop, better than players with stronger 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP like Trevor Story, Trea Turner and Marcus Semien.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Yankees outfielder Mike Tauchman. The fourth-year player took on a vital role in his first year in the Bronx last season, hitting 13 home runs, 18 doubles and driving in 47 runs in 87 games. Tauchman was a part of a three-man platoon for the Yankees in left field in 2019 and was hitting .315 (46-for-146) since the All-Star break before a calf injury prematurely ended his season.

Now penciled in as the starter in left as well as the backup to Brett Gardner in center and Aaron Judge in right, Tauchman is primed to improve even more on his .277 batting average and 3.6 WAR from a season ago. New York is high on Tauchman, and so is the model, ranking him as the fifth-best left fielder in MLB despite an ADP closer to 15th at his position.

