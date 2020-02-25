Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Breakouts from unbiased model that called Shane Bieber's All-Star season

Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge is now an established star, but back in 2017, Fantasy baseball owners couldn't have dreamed about what they'd get when they took a flyer on a young power hitter with a lot of swing-and-miss in his game. Judge turned in one of the all-time great rookie seasons with 52 home runs and 114 RBIs, becoming one of the biggest Fantasy baseball breakouts ever. This year, Judge is still near the top of almost everyone's 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings.

With 2020 MLB Spring Training underway, Fantasy baseball owners are on the lookout for potential 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts who could change the course of their season just like Judge did three years ago. Finding these future stars who are flying under-the-radar now could be the difference between winning and losing a championship. Before studying the 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP and searching for overlooked gems set to return big value this season, be sure to see the Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts and sleepers long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez. He is coming off a productive season with the Rockies last year despite not pitching after Aug. 22 due to right arm inflammation. In fact, Marquez finished the season with a 1.20 WHIP and 175:35 K:BB across 28 starts. He also recorded 12 victories in 2019 and has now recorded double-digit wins in three consecutive seasons. And despite playing his home games at Coors Field, Marquez should continue to be a bankable strikeout-per-inning pitcher.

The team at SportsLine is projecting Marquez to outperform fellow starting pitchers like Lucas Giolito, Mike Soroka and Yu Darvish, all of whom are being drafted well before him. Colorado's right-hander currently has an overall 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP of 144.14, which makes him one of the top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts you need to target on draft day.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Pirates shortstop Kevin Newman. The former top-100 prospect broke into the MLB last season and had a steady debut, slashing .308/.353/.446 while hitting 12 home runs and stealing 16 bases. It appears as if he raised his offensive profile by using all fields more completely, pulling the ball just 37.3 percent of the time after doing so well over 40 percent of the time in the minors.

Owners should also have the benefit of seeing an improved walk rate after Newman posted a 7.0 percent walk rate in the minors and doing so just 5.3 percent of the time in his first big-league season. Add in the developing power and the model ranks him ahead of players like Bo Bichette and Amed Rosario, who are being drafted multiple rounds earlier on average.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also high on a shortstop who is going undrafted in many leagues to finish as a top-15 option at the position. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts should you snatch in your draft? And which shortstop is a must-draft? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Shane Bieber's breakthrough last season, and find out.