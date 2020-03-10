Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Breakouts from unbiased model that nailed Shane Bieber's All-Star season

Spring training games in Arizona and Florida give owners a glimpse at which players could develop into 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts. With players showcasing their skills to lock down roster spots and starting positions, now is the perfect time to identify players who present the best value relative to their Fantasy baseball ADP 2020. That's because nailing your 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings can be the difference between winning big or going home with nothing.

Being able to rely on a reliable set of 2020 Fantasy baseball picks and rankings is the best way for owners to determine the players who have the best opportunity to produce big numbers.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi. The fourth-year pro slashed .263/.291/.424 in 2019 with 42 steals and nine home runs in 2019. In addition, Mondesi sported a BABIP that was 22 points higher (.357) than it was in 2018. Mondesi's 2018 was strong as well, as he slashed .276/.306/.498 with 14 homers and 32 stolen bases in just half-a-season.

Mondesi has evolved into a pull hitter, going 46.0 percent against 41.6 percent in 2018, but his strikeout rate climbed to 29.8 percent from 26.5 percent. That pull rate caused defenses to shift, but Mondesi can adjust this season to use more of the field and deliver more lift to take advantage of his 15- to 20-homer power. That's why the model ranks him as its sixth-best shortstop, better than players with stronger 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP like Trevor Story, Trea Turner and Marcus Semien.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Padres outfielder Trent Grisham. The 23-year-old is a former first-round pick and top-100 prospect. During the offseason, he was traded to the Padres along with Zach Davis for Eric Lauer, Luis Urias and a player to be named later. And now it appears that Grisham will be in line for a starting role in San Diego.

Grisham had a breakout season in terms of power in 2019, hitting 26 home runs in Double-A and Triple-A before socking six homers for the Brewers in several call-ups. He's also previously stolen 25 or more bases on two occasions in the minors, so he brings the potential for speed to the table as well. If his minor league numbers are any indication, Grisham should be able to cut his strikeout rate (26.9 percent) and improve his walk rate (10.9 percent) over time. That's why the model ranks him ahead of center fielders like Victor Robles and Alex Verdugo, who are being drafted at least four rounds earlier on average.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also high on a shortstop who is going undrafted in many leagues to finish as a top-15 option at the position.

So which 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts should you snatch in your draft?