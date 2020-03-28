Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Breakouts from unbiased model that nailed Shane Bieber's All-Star year

The offseason featured plenty of major changes, as Gerrit Cole left the Astros for the Yankees, Anthony Rendon ditched the Nationals for the Angels, and Mookie Betts was traded from the Red Sox to the Dodgers. However, fans and Fantasy baseball owners who were eager to see those superstars with their new teams will have to wait since the world of sports has been temporarily halted by the coronavirus pandemic. When the season begins, you can expect those studs to be near the top of the 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings.

However, whenever we have baseball, it's likely that your season will be defined by your ability to find potential 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts who can dramatically outperform their ADP. Landing a few top 2020 Fantasy baseball prospects can set your roster up for a championship run. Before studying the latest 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP and searching for overlooked gems set to return plenty of value, be sure to see the Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts and sleepers long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Angels outfielder Brian Goodwin. After spending parts of three seasons as a role player for the Nationals and Royals, Goodwin was claimed off waivers by the Angels just before the start of the 2019 season and given regular at-bats for the first time in his career.

With those at-bats, Goodwin turned in a solid .262/.326/.470 slash line for a .796 OPS, with career-highs in home runs (17) and stolen bases (seven). Goodwin's increased power numbers were largely the byproduct of improving his average flyball rate from 34.3 percent to 43.0 percent and his average launch angle from 11.3 degrees to 17.6. With Goodwin going into the 2020 season looking like a potential starter, the SportsLine Projection Model ranks him ahead of players like Willie Calhoun, Joc Pederson and Tommy Pham, who are all going at least four rounds earlier.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier. The 28-year-old enjoyed a standout 2019 for the Royals, hitting .279 with 26 homers and 84 RBIs. Those gaudy stats earned Dozier a day-to-day spot in Kansas City's lineup and a 2.1 WAR in the process.

Dozier's only potential weakness is an eager eye, as he struck out 148 times in 139 games last season. Still, Dozier piled up an .870 OPS and a .522 slugging percentage in 523 at-bats. That's why SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 list Dozier as the No. 16 third baseman in 2020, ahead of players like Brian Anderson and Miguel Sano despite the fact that he has an overall 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP of 163.12.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also high on a shortstop who is going undrafted in many leagues to finish as a top-15 option at the position. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts should you snatch in your draft? And which shortstop is a must-draft? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Shane Bieber's breakthrough last season, and find out.