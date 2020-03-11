Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Busts from advanced model that nailed Chris Archer's disappointing season

Spring Training games are underway, and Fantasy baseball injuries are already mounting, particularly among starting pitchers. James Paxton (back), Luis Severino (elbow), Mike Clevinger (knee), Cole Hamels (shoulder) and Chris Sale (elbow) are all set to miss extended time. Now, owners will have to decide whether it's worth risking a pick on one of these talented arms when setting their 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings. Avoiding potential 2020 Fantasy baseball busts at all costs is of the utmost importance to owners as they begin their 2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball busts, including Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chris Archer. The 30-year-old was drafted in the 10th round on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up struggling mightily. Archer went 3-9 with a 5.19 ERA and gave up a career-high 1.9 home runs per nine innings to finish outside the top 100 starting pitchers.

The team at SportsLine was all over Archer as one of its Fantasy baseball busts from the start.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Rockies shortstop Trevor Story. Since his breakout rookie season in 2016 and a disappointing campaign in 2017, Story has put together two impressive seasons in a row. Now, he's been the third shortstop off the board on average.

However, last year's peripherals indicated that his numbers might have been inflated, as his .361 BABIP in 2019 was 16 points higher than it had ever been and 20 points higher than his career average. And Story's barrel rate dropped from 12.7 percent to 8.6 from 2018 to 2019. That's why the model ranks him as its No. 8 shortstop for 2020, behind players like Adalberto Mondesi and Marcus Semien, who are going at least four rounds later on average.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are wary of: Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German. The 27-year-old had 18 wins in 2019. And while he also struck out 153 batters in 143 innings, his peripherals make it clear that German was playing above his talent level last season.

He posted a 4.03 ERA, but his FIP was 4.72. A .259 BABIP means he's due for significantly worse batted-ball luck in 2020. German ranks in the bottom 20 percent of MLB pitchers in average exit velocity against and gave up 1.89 home runs per nine innings last season. With more batters likely getting on base, the model ranks the 18th round pick behind dozens of starters going in the 20th round or later.

