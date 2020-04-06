Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Busts from advanced model that predicted Chris Archer's disappointing season

Whenever the Major League Baseball season begins, owners will want to know which players to target and which to avoid based on reliable 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings. Owners who had Rays pitcher Blake Snell early last season know he was coming off an impressive 2018 campaign that saw him record 221 strikeouts, while winning 21 games and posting a 1.89 ERA. But Tampa's left-hander regressed significantly in 2019, winning just six games while allowing 51 earned runs and posting a career-worst 4.29 ERA.

A Fantasy baseball championship wasn't very likely for owners who drafted Snell with hopes of a set-and-forget starter in 2019, and those owners should be eager to avoid drafting one of the biggest 2020 Fantasy baseball busts. Before going on the clock, be sure to check out the 2020 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball busts, including Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chris Archer. The 30-year-old was drafted in the 10th round on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up struggling mightily. Archer went 3-9 with a 5.19 ERA and gave up a career-high 1.9 home runs per nine innings to finish outside the top 100 starting pitchers.

The team at SportsLine was all over Archer as one of its Fantasy baseball busts from the start. Their model had him listed much lower than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice dodged a major bullet.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Baseball breakouts, busts and sleepers long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

When it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette. The son of former MLB slugger Dante Bichette, the 21-year-old made his MLB debut at midseason in 2019 with a 12-game hitting streak that included doubles in nine consecutive games. Bichette finished the 2019 season with 18 doubles, 11 homers and a .311 batting average in 46 games.

It is almost guaranteed that Bichette will see regression in 2020, as his 2019 numbers were propped up by an unsustainable .368 BABIP. That number started correcting itself late in the season, as Bichette posted a more natural .778 OPS in September. That's why SportsLine's model has Bichette ranked as its No. 21 shortstop, below players like Elvis Andrus, Kevin Newman and Nick Ahmed even though all three are being drafted five to seven rounds behind him in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are wary of: Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez. The six-year veteran might have swatted a career-best 34 home runs last season, but the other stats he produced should cause plenty of concern. He hit just .232 and struck out 125 times against just 40 walks in 106 games, far below his comparable numbers from 2017.

In 2016, his best year at the plate, Sanchez had 229 at-bats, hit 20 home runs, drove in 42 runs, and boasted a .299 batting average. His OBP, SLG, and OPS in 2016 were an impressive .376, .657, and 1.032, respectively. In 2019, however, Sanchez declined significantly in OBP (.316), SLG (.525), and OPS (.841). That's why the model lists him well behind players like Salvador Perez, Buster Posey and Yadier Molina in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also fading one of the top 10 catchers off the board, saying he doesn't even crack the top 20. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which 2020 Fantasy baseball busts should you snatch in your draft? And which catcher should you avoid at all costs? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Chris Archer's huge flop last season, and find out.