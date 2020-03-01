Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Busts from advanced simulation that called Chris Archer's disappointing season

After battling through a host of injuries last year to win 103 games and the AL East, the New York Yankees are off to a similarly tough start with Luis Severino undergoing Tommy John surgery, James Paxton getting back surgery, and Giancarlo Stanton scheduled to miss the start of the season with a calf injury. Those Fantasy baseball injuries are just a few of the potential landmines as we enter draft season. Having a reliable set of 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings to help you steer you clear of the biggest 2020 Fantasy baseball busts can give you a huge leg up on the competition.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball busts, including Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chris Archer.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball busts, including Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chris Archer. The 30-year-old was drafted in the 10th round on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up struggling mightily. Archer went 3-9 with a 5.19 ERA and gave up a career-high 1.9 home runs per nine innings to finish outside the top 100 starting pitchers.

The team at SportsLine was all over Archer as one of its Fantasy baseball busts from the start. Their model had him listed much lower than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice dodged a major bullet.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites.

When it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The son of a free-swinging, power-hitting Hall of Famer, Guerrero stormed onto the scene in Toronto last April when the Blue Jays called him up. And he delivered plenty of eye-popping highlights, including his bomb-for-bomb slugfest with Joc Pederson and Pete Alonso in the Home Run Derby.

But behind the highlight reel is a rookie who recorded almost twice as many strikeouts (91) as walks (46) and a player who faded down the stretch, batting just .232 with as many strikeouts as hits (19) and no home runs in September. Guerrero's WAR was only 2.1 last season, below teammate Cavan Biggio, another son of a MLB legend. Those are among the reasons why the model lists Guerrero ranked as its No. 20 third baseman despite the fact that he's been the eighth off the board at his position.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are wary of: Mets left fielder J.D. Davis. The 26-year-old slugger was originally an Astros prospect, but broke out for the Mets in 2019 after being traded to New York during the 2019 offseason. Davis his 22 home runs while slashing .307/.369/.527 in 453 plate appearances.

However, those numbers were inflated by a .355 BABIP and now Davis has injury concerns to deal with as well after suffering a hard fall in Mets spring training. An MRI revealed there was no structural damage to Davis' left shoulder, but it did reveal a previously undiagnosed labrum injury. And any time you mix concerns about regression with the potential for a lingering injury, it's a poor combination. That's why the model doesn't rank him in its top 40 left fielders despite the fact that he's being drafted in the 17th round on average.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also fading one of the top 10 catchers off the board, saying he doesn't even crack the top 20. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which 2020 Fantasy baseball busts should you snatch in your draft? And which catcher should you avoid at all costs?