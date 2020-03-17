Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Busts from dialed-in model that nailed Chris Archer's disappointing season

Nailing your draft is the most pivotal part of a winning 2020 Fantasy baseball strategy, and that means correctly identifying the top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts before they end up on your roster. Giants catcher Buster Posey is a prime example, as the former National League MVP has hit only 12 home runs and compiled a .715 OPS in his 803 at-bats over the past two injury-plagued seasons. Where should he sit in your 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings?

Does Posey have one more power-packed season under his belt, or is he overvalued and primed for an even bigger fall? In order to avoid making poor Fantasy baseball picks, owners will need a reliable set of 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings. Before going on the clock, be sure to check out the 2020 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball busts, including Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chris Archer. The 30-year-old was drafted in the 10th round on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up struggling mightily. Archer went 3-9 with a 5.19 ERA and gave up a career-high 1.9 home runs per nine innings to finish outside the top 100 starting pitchers.

The team at SportsLine was all over Archer as one of its Fantasy baseball busts from the start. Their model had him listed much lower than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice dodged a major bullet.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Baseball breakouts, busts and sleepers long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

When it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies. The 23-year-old posted career-highs in batting average (.295), RBIs (86) and stolen bases (19) last season and tied his career-high in home runs (24), but those numbers were inflated a touch by a .325 BABIP that is 18 points higher than his career average.

Albies has also had issues hitting breaking balls (.418 slugging percentage), while his chase rate has risen in each year he's been in the Major Leagues. And with developing power, he's a candidate to strike out more frequently given those numbers. That's part of the reason why the model lists him as the No. 8 second baseman in its Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 despite the fact that he's been the third player at the position off the board on average.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are wary of: Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux. The Dodgers' top prospect for several years, Lux was called up to Chavez Ravine in September 2019 and played out the rest of the season at second. While Lux hit .392 with 13 homers and 39 RBIs in 49 games at Triple-A Oklahoma City, that didn't exactly translate to the majors, as he mustered just a .240 average with two home runs and nine RBIs in the final 23 games.

Lux also struck out plenty of times during his 2019 run with the Dodgers, whiffing 24 times in 75 at-bats. With just a 0.3 WAR, Lux didn't offer enough sample size in 2019 to warrant a draft pick in many formats. That's why the model has Lux ranked as its No. 22 second baseman, well behind players like Brandon Lowe, Kolten Wong and Rougned Odor, even though he has a 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP above those players in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues.

