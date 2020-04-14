Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Busts from dialed-in model that predicted Chris Archer's disappointing season

Major League Baseball is reportedly tinkering with the idea of playing the season at Spring Training sites. If that takes shape, owners will need to come armed with a revamped 2020 Fantasy baseball strategy that avoids major busts. One of last year's biggest Fantasy baseball busts was Giants outfielder Billy Hamilton, who hit just .218 with 15 RBIs in 119 games for the Royals and Braves. Where should Hamilton, and every player, be in your 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings?

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball busts, including Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chris Archer. The 30-year-old was drafted in the 10th round on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up struggling mightily. Archer went 3-9 with a 5.19 ERA and gave up a career-high 1.9 home runs per nine innings to finish outside the top 100 starting pitchers.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez. The left-handed-hitting Narvaez turned in a career season for Seattle in 2019, hitting .278 with 22 homers and 55 RBIs. That power burst was unlikely for Narvaez, as he hit only two home runs in 2017 and nine homers in 2018.

Milwaukee lost starting catcher Yasmani Grandal to the White Sox in the offseason, so they obtained Narvaez from the Mariners. Narvaez is relatively weak behind the plate, too, throwing out just 13 of 71 base-stealers (18 percent) last season. That's why SportsLine's model lists him as its No. 17 catcher, well behind players like Chris Iannetta, Welington Castillo and Josh Phegley, even though Narvaez has a 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP well above them in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are wary of: Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez. The six-year veteran might have swatted a career-best 34 home runs last season, but the other stats he produced should cause plenty of concern. He hit just .232 and struck out 125 times against just 40 walks in 106 games, far below his comparable numbers from 2017.

In 2016, his best year at the plate, Sanchez had 229 at-bats, hit 20 home runs, drove in 42 runs, and boasted a .299 batting average. His OBP, SLG, and OPS in 2016 were an impressive .376, .657, and 1.032, respectively. In 2019, however, Sanchez declined significantly in OBP (.316), SLG (.525), and OPS (.841). That's why the model lists him well behind players like Salvador Perez, Buster Posey and Yadier Molina in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues.

