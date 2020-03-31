Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Busts from model that predicted Chris Archer's disappointing season

Even with an uncertain timetable due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, Major League Baseball owners have approved a plan to address salary and service-time issues. Games won't go on while there are mass-gathering bans, teams must be allowed to travel to and from Canada, and medical experts must agree there will be no health risks to players, staff or fans. With that update, owners need to start ramping up their Fantasy baseball strategy and finalizing their 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings.

Position-by-position rankings like the ones you'll find at SportsLine allow owners the ability to hone their 2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep with continually updated information. Before going on the clock, be sure to check out the 2020 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball busts, including Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chris Archer. The 30-year-old was drafted in the 10th round on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up struggling mightily. Archer went 3-9 with a 5.19 ERA and gave up a career-high 1.9 home runs per nine innings to finish outside the top 100 starting pitchers.

The team at SportsLine was all over Archer as one of its Fantasy baseball busts from the start. Their model had him listed much lower than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice dodged a major bullet.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Baseball breakouts, busts and sleepers long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

When it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Nationals shortstop Trea Turner. Entering his sixth big-league season, Turner saw a decline from his stellar 2018 numbers. Turner batted .298 last season, but his hits (155), runs (96) and RBIs (57) were all down, while his WAR tumbled from 4.1 in 2018 to 2.4 last year.

The NC State product underwent surgery on his index finger in the offseason and expects to be 100 percent when the MLB season finally begins. He could, however, see a decline in production now that Anthony Rendon signed with the Angels in a blockbuster free agent move. SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets have Turner ranked as the 10th-ranked shortstop, lower than players like Marcus Semien, Adalberto Mondesi and Jorge Polanco, all of whom are being drafted significantly later.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are wary of: Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez. The six-year veteran might have swatted a career-best 34 home runs last season, but the other stats he produced should cause plenty of concern. He hit just .232 and struck out 125 times against just 40 walks in 106 games, far below his comparable numbers from 2017.

In 2016, his best year at the plate, Sanchez had 229 at-bats, hit 20 home runs, drove in 42 runs, and boasted a .299 batting average. His OBP, SLG, and OPS in 2016 were an impressive .376, .657, and 1.032, respectively. In 2019, however, Sanchez declined significantly in OBP (.316), SLG (.525), and OPS (.841). That's why the model lists him well behind players like Salvador Perez, Buster Posey and Yadier Molina in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also fading one of the top 10 catchers off the board, saying he doesn't even crack the top 20. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which 2020 Fantasy baseball busts should you snatch in your draft? And which catcher should you avoid at all costs? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Chris Archer's huge flop last season, and find out.