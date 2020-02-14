Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Busts from projection model that called Chris Archer's disappointing season

Oakland Athletics designated hitter Khris Davis entered last season with a ton of promise. In fact, Davis had hit over 40 home runs in each of his last three seasons before the 2019 campaign. However, Davis saw a dramatic drop-off last season, underwhelming Fantasy baseball owners who drafted him because of his offensive power. The veteran DH finished last season with a .220 batting average, while recording just 23 home runs and 73 RBI, his worst season as a member of the A's. Fantasy baseball owners who drafted Davis banking on his consistent offensive production were quickly disappointed.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball busts, including Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chris Archer. The 30-year-old was drafted in the 10th round on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up struggling mightily. Archer went 3-9 with a 5.19 ERA and gave up a career-high 1.9 home runs per nine innings to finish outside the top 100 starting pitchers.

The team at SportsLine was all over Archer as one of its Fantasy baseball busts from the start. Their model had him listed much lower than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice dodged a major bullet.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Blue Jays second baseman Cavan Biggio. The 2019 rookie was one of three celebrated second-generation Toronto players last season, joining Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The son of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, Cavan Biggio appeared in 100 games, but hit only 234.

Biggio hit 16 home runs and drove in 48 runs, but struck out 123 times against only 71 walks. Biggio's strikeout total was third on Toronto's roster all season, with only Randal Grichuk (163 strikeouts in 151 games) and Teoscar Hernandez (153 strikeouts in 125 games) whiffing more often. That's why the model lists Biggio as its No. 14 second baseman even though he's the seventh second baseman drafted on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues. Move him down your Fantasy baseball rankings 2020.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are wary of: White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito.

Giolito has recorded double-digit wins in each of his last two seasons in Chicago, however he's given up 185 earned runs during that span. And while he recorded 228 strikeouts last season, the right-hander has a career 4.60 ERA. Giolito also has a WHIP of 1.48 or higher in two of his first four seasons in the MLB. In addition, Giolito doesn't get a lot of run support from Chicago's offense. In fact, the White Sox scored just 708 runs last season, which was the seventh-worst mark in the MLB.

SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets have Giolito ranked below fellow starting pitchers like Kyle Hendricks, German Marquez and Lance McCullers, all pitchers who are currently being drafted at least 60 picks after Giolito, according to the latest 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

