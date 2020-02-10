Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Busts from proven model that called Chris Archer's disappointing season

While the Red Sox showed superstar right fielder Mookie Betts and pitcher David Price the door, Boston locked down a young stalwart heading into the 2020 season. Left fielder Andrew Benintendi agreed to a two-year contract worth $10 million to avoid salary arbitration. Benintendi, 25, has started for the Red Sox in left field the past three seasons and hit .266 with 13 home runs and 68 RBIs last year. But where should he be in your 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings after the departure of Betts?

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball busts, including Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chris Archer. The 30-year-old was drafted in the 10th round on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up struggling mightily. Archer went 3-9 with a 5.19 ERA and gave up a career-high 1.9 home runs per nine innings to finish outside the top 100 starting pitchers.

The team at SportsLine was all over Archer as one of its Fantasy baseball busts from the start. Their model had him listed much lower than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice dodged a major bullet.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Padres third baseman Manny Machado. The Padres went big on Machado for 2019, signing him to a 10-year, $300 million deal. Unfortunately, he struggled in San Diego, hitting a career-low .256 with a career-high 128 strikeouts. Machado hit 32 home runs and drove in 85 runs, but both those totals were his lowest in five seasons.

Machado's finish to 2019 should be doubly concerning to potential MLB Fantasy owners, as he hit just six home runs in the last two months of the season. And in September, Machado couldn't even crack a .200 batting average, hitting .193 with 16 strikeouts. That's why the model lists him as its No. 16 shortstop even though he's been the ninth player drafted at his position in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are wary of: White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito. The former top-five prospect had one of the worst seasons of any pitcher in 2018, but capitalized on an elite rising fastball in 2019 and became an MLB All-Star with a 3.41 ERA and 228 strikeouts in 176.2 innings.

While the modification of his arsenal should continue to have a positive influence on his numbers, the league should also adjust to his high fastball, hard slider and more frequent change-up that kept hitters off-balance in 2019. That's why the model lists him as its No. 33 starting pitcher in 2020 despite the fact that he's being drafted ninth among starting pitchers on average.

