Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Busts from proven model that proven Chris Archer's disappointing season

Chris Sale's injury woes continue, as Boston's ace has been shut down with a flexor strain. He's been falling down 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings as a result. The two-time American League strikeout leader saw his 2019 campaign end in mid-August due to elbow inflammation and he had diminished velocity in the early going last year as well. The end result was easily the worst season of Sale's career, as he finished 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball busts, including Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chris Archer. The 30-year-old was drafted in the 10th round on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up struggling mightily. Archer went 3-9 with a 5.19 ERA and gave up a career-high 1.9 home runs per nine innings to finish outside the top 100 starting pitchers.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Indians right fielder Franmil Reyes. He was dealt from the Padres to the Indians last July and struggled to hit just 10 home run in his final 51 games. That was well off the pace he set in San Diego, where he hit 27 in 99 games.

Reyes was a strikeout machine in Cleveland and San Diego in 2019, finishing with 156 over 150 games. That total put him 19th in MLB. A career .260 hitter so far, Reyes' 0.3 WAR in 2019 made him almost a non-factor in the Indians' lineup. That's why the model has Reyes ranked as its No. 23 right fielder, well behind players like Shin-Soo Choo, Hunter Renfroe and Adam Eaton, even though Reyes has a 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP above them in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are wary of: Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German. The 27-year-old had 18 wins in 2019. And while he also struck out 153 batters in 143 innings, his peripherals make it clear that German was playing above his talent level last season.

He posted a 4.03 ERA, but his FIP was 4.72. A .259 BABIP means he's due for significantly worse batted-ball luck in 2020. German ranks in the bottom 20 percent of MLB pitchers in average exit velocity against and gave up 1.89 home runs per nine innings last season. With more batters likely getting on base, the model ranks the 18th round pick behind dozens of starters going in the 20th round or later.

