Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Busts from proven simulation that called Chris Archer's disappointing season

As you begin your Fantasy baseball draft prep, one of the keys to success is avoiding potential landmines who don't live up to their 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP. In 2019, Athletics right fielder Stephen Piscotty was a Fantasy baseball bust thanks to knee injuries that dropped his OPS down by more than 100 points and saw his home run and RBI production cut in half. His hopes of bouncing back in 2020 have also taken an early hit, as he's nursing a rib cage injury to start Spring Training. Where should you slot him in your 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings?

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball busts, including Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chris Archer. The 30-year-old was drafted in the 10th round on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up struggling mightily. Archer went 3-9 with a 5.19 ERA and gave up a career-high 1.9 home runs per nine innings to finish outside the top 100 starting pitchers.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The son of a free-swinging, power-hitting Hall of Famer, Guerrero stormed onto the scene in Toronto last April when the Blue Jays called him up. And he delivered plenty of eye-popping highlights, including his bomb-for-bomb slugfest with Joc Pederson and Pete Alonso in the Home Run Derby.

But behind the highlight reel is a rookie who recorded almost twice as many strikeouts (91) as walks (46) and a player who faded down the stretch, batting just .232 with as many strikeouts as hits (19) and no home runs in September. Guerrero's WAR was only 2.1 last season, below teammate Cavan Biggio, another son of a MLB legend. Those are among the reasons why the model lists Guerrero ranked as its No. 20 third baseman despite the fact that he's been the eighth off the board at his position.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are wary of: Rays first baseman Nate Lowe. The 24-year-old is going in the 20th round on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues after posting steady numbers offensively in three stints with the Rays in 2019, slashing .269/.325/.454 with seven home runs and 19 RBIs in 169 plate appearances.

However, the fight for playing time in Tampa Bay could be tough for Lowe. Ji-Man Choi has posted an .837 OPS in two seasons with the Rays and the offseason addition of Jose Martinez could cut Lowe off from at-bats at DH too. Unless you're in a keeper league where you can stash the youngster for later, the model says there's far more value in young sluggers like Evan White and Christian Walker, who are also being drafted in Round 20 or later.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

