Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Busts from same model that nailed Chris Archer's disappointing season

Spending early draft picks on players who won't live up to their 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP is the quickest way to wind up with major holes in your lineup. When it's time for draft day, you'll want to make sure to identify the potential 2020 Fantasy baseball busts you'll need to avoid. In 2019, owners went after Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt early, only to have him turn in a .260/.346/.476 slash line that was his worst since a partial season in 2011 when he broke into the majors.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball busts, including Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chris Archer. The 30-year-old was drafted in the 10th round on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up struggling mightily. Archer went 3-9 with a 5.19 ERA and gave up a career-high 1.9 home runs per nine innings to finish outside the top 100 starting pitchers.

The team at SportsLine was all over Archer as one of its Fantasy baseball busts from the start. Their model had him listed much lower than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice dodged a major bullet.

When it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish. After a miserable first season in Chicago that was marred by injury, Darvish bounced back in 2019 with a 3.98 ERA and a stellar 229 strikeouts over 178.2 innings. However, the 33-year-old's issue with giving up home runs was even worse in 2019 than in 2018, with his HR/FB rate rising from 17.5 percent to 22.8.

Darvish's opponents had an average exit velocity of 88.2 mph in 2019, which was nearly two mph higher than he posted in any of the three previous seasons according to StatCast. Darvish is also making even bigger mistakes over the plate that are being punished with regularity. That's why the model ranks Darvish as the No. 33 starting pitcher in its Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 despite the fact that he's being drafted in the eight round overall on average.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are wary of: Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German. The 27-year-old had 18 wins in 2019. And while he also struck out 153 batters in 143 innings, his peripherals make it clear that German was playing above his talent level last season.

He posted a 4.03 ERA, but his FIP was 4.72. A .259 BABIP means he's due for significantly worse batted-ball luck in 2020. German ranks in the bottom 20 percent of MLB pitchers in average exit velocity against and gave up 1.89 home runs per nine innings last season. With more batters likely getting on base, the model ranks the 18th round pick behind dozens of starters going in the 20th round or later.

