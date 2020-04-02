Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Busts from same model that predicted Chris Archer's disappointing season

The MLB and MLBPA have agreed on stipulations for when baseball could return amid the coronavirus pandemic. While we don't know when those stipulations will be met, the MLB is still hoping to get in a 140-game regular season, furthering the need for proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings on draft day. Significant 2020 Fantasy baseball injuries mounted prior to Spring Training shutting down, giving owners everywhere major obstacles to overcome.

Chris Sale, Noah Syndergaard and Luis Severino will miss the entire season as they rehab from Tommy John surgery, while other pitchers like James Paxton (back) and Mike Clevinger (knee) are still iffy to be ready whenever the season does start. That makes avoiding potential 2020 Fantasy baseball busts at an already thinning starting pitching position an absolute must. Before going on the clock, be sure to check out the 2020 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball busts, including Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chris Archer. The 30-year-old was drafted in the 10th round on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up struggling mightily. Archer went 3-9 with a 5.19 ERA and gave up a career-high 1.9 home runs per nine innings to finish outside the top 100 starting pitchers.

The team at SportsLine was all over Archer as one of its Fantasy baseball busts from the start. Their model had him listed much lower than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice dodged a major bullet.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Baseball breakouts, busts and sleepers long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

When it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Nationals ace Max Scherzer. The 35-year-old is a three-time Cy Young winner and was instrumental in helping lead Washington to a World Series title last season. However, Scherzer dealt with a nagging back issue throughout the 2019 season and wound up making just 27 starts.

Before baseball was shut down for the COVID-19 pandemic, Scherzer missed a Spring Training start because of general fatigue on his right side. Expect the Nationals to be extraordinarily cautious with his aging body, meaning he's a prime candidate to miss starts whenever he has even a slight issue. And to make matters worse, opposing hitters hit him harder than ever in 2019, posting an average exit velocity of 87.4 mph last season. That's a 1.5 mph increase over 2018 and more than 1 mph faster than opposing hitters have posted in any other year of the Statcast era.

SportsLine's model lists Scherzer as its No. 15 starting pitcher for 2020 despite the fact that he's being drafted third on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are wary of: Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez. The six-year veteran might have swatted a career-best 34 home runs last season, but the other stats he produced should cause plenty of concern. He hit just .232 and struck out 125 times against just 40 walks in 106 games, far below his comparable numbers from 2017.

In 2016, his best year at the plate, Sanchez had 229 at-bats, hit 20 home runs, drove in 42 runs, and boasted a .299 batting average. His OBP, SLG, and OPS in 2016 were an impressive .376, .657, and 1.032, respectively. In 2019, however, Sanchez declined significantly in OBP (.316), SLG (.525), and OPS (.841). That's why the model lists him well behind players like Salvador Perez, Buster Posey and Yadier Molina in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also fading one of the top 10 catchers off the board, saying he doesn't even crack the top 20. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which 2020 Fantasy baseball busts should you snatch in your draft? And which catcher should you avoid at all costs? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Chris Archer's huge flop last season, and find out.