Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Busts from same simulation that called Chris Archer's disappointing season

The New York Yankees' injury misfortune started in 2020 before spring training games began, as right-handed pitcher Luis Severino was shut down with forearm soreness. Severino's discomfort reportedly dates back to October 2019. Although he underwent several MRIs in the offseason and was cleared to work out, he'll undergo Tommy John surgery. Severino isn't the only Yankee dealing with pain, as pitcher James Paxton is out through at least April after the lefty underwent a procedure to remove a cyst as well as a microscopic lumbar surgery.

Outfielder Aaron Judge has also been dealing with shoulder discomfort and has yet to see action. Where should you slot the Yankees in your 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings? Overdrafted players who can't live up to their 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP are the quickest way to winding up in your league's cellar when it comes time for the playoffs. Before going on the clock, be sure to check out the 2020 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball busts, including Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chris Archer. The 30-year-old was drafted in the 10th round on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up struggling mightily. Archer went 3-9 with a 5.19 ERA and gave up a career-high 1.9 home runs per nine innings to finish outside the top 100 starting pitchers.

The team at SportsLine was all over Archer as one of its Fantasy baseball busts from the start. Their model had him listed much lower than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice dodged a major bullet.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Baseball breakouts, busts and sleepers long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

When it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The son of a free-swinging, power-hitting Hall of Famer, Guerrero stormed onto the scene in Toronto last April when the Blue Jays called him up. And he delivered plenty of eye-popping highlights, including his bomb-for-bomb slugfest with Joc Pederson and Pete Alonso in the Home Run Derby.

But behind the highlight reel is a rookie who recorded almost twice as many strikeouts (91) as walks (46) and a player who faded down the stretch, batting just .232 with as many strikeouts as hits (19) and no home runs in September. Guerrero's WAR was only 2.1 last season, below teammate Cavan Biggio, another son of a MLB legend. Those are among the reasons why the model lists Guerrero ranked as its No. 20 third baseman despite the fact that he's been the eighth off the board at his position.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are wary of: Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki. The 13-year journeyman is on his fourth MLB team and second stint with the Nationals. That 2019 stint featured Suzuki playing only 85 games, as a combination of an injured elbow and the presence of Jan Gomes on the roster limited his time.

The 36-year-old Suzuki is in the second year of a two-year, $10 million deal, and he hit .264 with 17 homers, 63 RBIs and 37 runs scored last season. While he is the most recent player to win a College World Series and MLB World Series, Gomes is younger and the Nationals signed him to a one-year, $10 million deal this season. That's why the model has Suzuki ranked as its No. 19 catcher despite the fact that he's been the eighth catcher drafted on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also fading one of the top 10 catchers off the board, saying he doesn't even crack the top 20. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which 2020 Fantasy baseball busts should you snatch in your draft? And which catcher should you avoid at all costs? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Chris Archer's huge flop last season, and find out.