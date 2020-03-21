Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Busts from same simulation that nailed Chris Archer's disappointing season

When trying to identify 2020 Fantasy baseball busts heading into the season, it is important for owners to consider the tale of Bryce Harper. The former Nationals superstar was perhaps the hottest player heading into the 2019 season, but Harper tanked in the first half of his first year in Philadelphia, hitting only .243 with 13 home runs through the Phillies' first 83 games. It was disappointing production from a right fielder with a Fantasy baseball ADP among the best in baseball.

While Harper stabilized in the second half of the season, his output against preseason value made him one of last year's Fantasy baseball busts. How can you avoid making sub-optimal 2020 Fantasy baseball picks? It's all about finding a reliable set of 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings. Before going on the clock, be sure to check out the 2020 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball busts, including Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chris Archer. The 30-year-old was drafted in the 10th round on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up struggling mightily. Archer went 3-9 with a 5.19 ERA and gave up a career-high 1.9 home runs per nine innings to finish outside the top 100 starting pitchers.

The team at SportsLine was all over Archer as one of its Fantasy baseball busts from the start. Their model had him listed much lower than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice dodged a major bullet.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Baseball breakouts, busts and sleepers long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

When it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies. The 23-year-old posted career-highs in batting average (.295), RBIs (86) and stolen bases (19) last season and tied his career-high in home runs (24), but those numbers were inflated a touch by a .325 BABIP that is 18 points higher than his career average.

Albies has also had issues hitting breaking balls (.418 slugging percentage), while his chase rate has risen in each year he's been in the Major Leagues. And with developing power, he's a candidate to strike out more frequently given those numbers. That's part of the reason why the model lists him as the No. 8 second baseman in its Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 despite the fact that he's been the third player at the position off the board on average.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are wary of: Yankees first baseman Luke Voit. The fourth-year pro turned in a career season in the Bronx in 2019, belting 21 homers and driving in 62 runs in 118 games. That effort came even though he missed over a month with a sports hernia that ultimately required offseason core surgery.

However, first base is crowded for the Yankees heading into 2020. Miguel Andujar is slated to get looks at first, while Mike Ford impressed in 50 games there last year. And that doesn't count D.J. LeMahieu, who played 40 games at first in 2019. That's why the model has Voit ranked as its No. 17 first baseman, well behind players like Eric Hosmer, Daniel Murphy and Michael Chavis, even though Voit has a 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP above them in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also fading one of the top 10 catchers off the board, saying he doesn't even crack the top 20. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which 2020 Fantasy baseball busts should you snatch in your draft? And which catcher should you avoid at all costs? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Chris Archer's huge flop last season, and find out.