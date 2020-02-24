Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Busts from simulation that called Chris Archer's disappointing season

With draft season underway, owners everywhere are on the lookout for potential landmines that could derail their seasons. In 2017, Miguel Cabrera was coming off his 11th All-Star appearance and had posted his 13th campaign in a row with at least an .879 OPS, but owners who invested an early pick in him were treated to an abysmal .728 that began Cabrera's fall from greatness. Avoiding disappointments like that is one of the keys to success, but how can you identify potential 2020 Fantasy baseball busts?

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball busts, including Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chris Archer. The 30-year-old was drafted in the 10th round on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up struggling mightily. Archer went 3-9 with a 5.19 ERA and gave up a career-high 1.9 home runs per nine innings to finish outside the top 100 starting pitchers.

The team at SportsLine was all over Archer as one of its Fantasy baseball busts from the start. Their model had him listed much lower than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice dodged a major bullet.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The son of a free-swinging, power-hitting Hall of Famer, Guerrero stormed onto the scene in Toronto last April when the Blue Jays called him up. And he delivered plenty of eye-popping highlights, including his bomb-for-bomb slugfest with Joc Pederson and Pete Alonso in the Home Run Derby.

But behind the highlight reel is a rookie who recorded almost twice as many strikeouts (91) as walks (46) and a player who faded down the stretch, batting just .232 with as many strikeouts as hits (19) and no home runs in September. Guerrero's WAR was only 2.1 last season, below teammate Cavan Biggio, another son of a MLB legend. Those are among the reasons why the model lists Guerrero ranked as its No. 20 third baseman despite the fact that he's been the eighth off the board at his position.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are wary of: Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger. After making the All-Star team in 2018, he dealt with contact issues early in the 2019 season and then missed the final four months with a groin injury.

Haniger should get better batted-ball luck in 2020 after a .257 BABIP led to a .220 batting average, but his strikeout rate jumping from 21.7 percent to 28.6 from 2018 to 2019 is cause for concern. And Haniger isn't past his injury concerns yet after developing core issues while recovering from groin surgery. In fact, another surgery could cause him to miss the start of the season. That's why the model ranks him as its No. 27 right fielder despite the fact that he's been the 13th player drafted at the position on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues.

