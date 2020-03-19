Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Busts from simulation that nailed Chris Archer's disappointing season

Opening Day may be delayed, but that doesn't mean a savvy owners should abandon their 2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep. Instead, the difference between winning it all and finishing out of the money is when owners hone their 2020 Fantasy baseball strategy and correctly identify 2020 Fantasy baseball busts before they end up on their roster. Whiffing on one of your early-round picks can spell doom down the road.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball busts, including Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chris Archer. The 30-year-old was drafted in the 10th round on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up struggling mightily. Archer went 3-9 with a 5.19 ERA and gave up a career-high 1.9 home runs per nine innings to finish outside the top 100 starting pitchers.

The team at SportsLine was all over Archer as one of its Fantasy baseball busts from the start. Their model had him listed much lower than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice dodged a major bullet.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies. The 23-year-old posted career-highs in batting average (.295), RBIs (86) and stolen bases (19) last season and tied his career-high in home runs (24), but those numbers were inflated a touch by a .325 BABIP that is 18 points higher than his career average.

Albies has also had issues hitting breaking balls (.418 slugging percentage), while his chase rate has risen in each year he's been in the Major Leagues. And with developing power, he's a candidate to strike out more frequently given those numbers. That's part of the reason why the model lists him as the No. 8 second baseman in its Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 despite the fact that he's been the third player at the position off the board on average.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are wary of: Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez. Milwaukee had a need at catcher after starter Yasmani Grandal signed a four-year, $73 million contract with the Chicago White Sox in the offseason. As a result, the Brewers obtained Narvaez from the Mariners in exchange for minor league pitcher Adam Hill and a competitive balance Round B draft pick.

The left-handed-hitting Narvaez, 27, had a career season for the Mariners in 2019, hitting .278 with 22 home runs and 55 RBIs in 132 games. But Narvaez's power numbers were an aberration from his norm, as he hit just two homers in 2017 and nine in 2018. That's why the model lists Narvaez as its No. 17 catcher, well behind players like Josh Phegley, Travis d'Arnaud and Tom Murphy, even though he has a 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP above those players.

Santander is expected to enter the season as an everyday starter in Baltimore's outfield, which bodes well for his chances to return value given his current 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP. SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 say Santander (ADP of 223.19) will give owners better production than players like Franmil Reyes (166.94) and Aristides Aquino (139.89).

