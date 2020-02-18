Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Busts from top model that called Chris Archer's disappointing season

Dustin Pedroia's road back to the Boston Red Sox took another setback, as interim manager Ron Roenicke said the second baseman will not report with other position players while he continues to recover from a left knee injury. Pedroia has played just nine games over the past two seasons, so where should he be in your 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings? Is the veteran hands-off when it comes to your 2020 Fantasy baseball picks?

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball busts, including Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chris Archer. The 30-year-old was drafted in the 10th round on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up struggling mightily. Archer went 3-9 with a 5.19 ERA and gave up a career-high 1.9 home runs per nine innings to finish outside the top 100 starting pitchers.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Nationals center fielder Victor Robles. The 22-year-old Dominican is coming off his first full season in the big leagues, having hit .255 with 17 home runs, 65 RBIs, and 86 runs scored. What that doesn't tell you, though, is that Robles is a strikeout machine, having whiffed 140 times in 155 games last season against just 35 walks.

He particularly struggled with change-ups, hitting just .178 with a .244 slugging percentage on that pitch. Those are among the reasons why the model has him ranked as its No. 19 center fielder despite the fact that he's been the seventh player drafted at his position in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are wary of: San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado. The Padres went big on Machado for 2019, signing him to a 10-year, $300 million deal. Unfortunately, Machado struggled in San Diego, hitting a career-low .256 with a career-high 128 strikeouts. Machado hit 32 homers and drove in 85 runs, but both totals were his lowest in five seasons.

Machado's finish to 2019 should be especially concerning to potential MLB Fantasy owners, as he hit just six home runs in the last two months of the season. And in September, Machado couldn't even crack a .200 batting average, hitting .193 with 16 strikeouts. He's one of the potential 2020 Fantasy baseball busts you should steer completely clear of, because SportsLine's model has found far better values at his position.

