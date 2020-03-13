Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Busts from top model that nailed Chris Archer's disappointing season

Identifying the biggest 2020 Fantasy baseball busts early can save an owner from disappointment throughout the season. Likewise, knowing which players to target and which ones to avoid can be the difference between winning your Fantasy baseball league or going home with nothing. Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi is a prime example of a player owners wished they avoided last season, as he fell short of 20 homers despite increasing his fly-ball rate (40.8 percent). Where should he be in your 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings?

Owners who drafted Benintendi thinking he'd be an everyday star likely didn't bring home a championship, and they'll be eager to avoid disaster with their 2020 Fantasy baseball picks.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball busts, including Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chris Archer. The 30-year-old was drafted in the 10th round on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up struggling mightily. Archer went 3-9 with a 5.19 ERA and gave up a career-high 1.9 home runs per nine innings to finish outside the top 100 starting pitchers.

The team at SportsLine was all over Archer as one of its Fantasy baseball busts from the start. Their model had him listed much lower than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice dodged a major bullet.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites.

When it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Athletics center fielder Ramon Laureano. About to enter his third season in Oakland, Laureano swatted 29 home runs in 123 games in 2019. But what should be concerning about Laureano is that he struck out 123 times in that span against just 27 walks.

Laureano also endured rough patches at the plate in 2019, hitting just .253 with a .722 OPS in April and struggled to a .257 average in June. He also struggled with runners in scoring position, slashing at .235/.289./392/.681. That's why the model has Laureano ranked as its No. 17 center fielder, well behind players like Kevin Pillar, Byron Buxton and Mark Canha, even though those players are being drafted ahead of him.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are wary of: Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German. The 27-year-old had 18 wins in 2019. And while he also struck out 153 batters in 143 innings, his peripherals make it clear that German was playing above his talent level last season.

He posted a 4.03 ERA, but his FIP was 4.72. A .259 BABIP means he's due for significantly worse batted-ball luck in 2020. German ranks in the bottom 20 percent of MLB pitchers in average exit velocity against and gave up 1.89 home runs per nine innings last season. With more batters likely getting on base, the model ranks the 18th round pick behind dozens of starters going in the 20th round or later.

