Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Busts from top-rated model that called Chris Archer's disappointing season

The Cleveland Indians' pitching rotation suffered a setback as spring training got underway, as right-hander Mike Clevinger injured his knee during an early workout and will require surgery to repair a partially torn meniscus. The 29-year-old Clevinger was 13-4 last season with a 2.71 ERA and is being counted on as a cog of the rotation after the Indians dealt away two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber. Given his injury, where should he be in your 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings?

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball busts, including Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chris Archer. The 30-year-old was drafted in the 10th round on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up struggling mightily. Archer went 3-9 with a 5.19 ERA and gave up a career-high 1.9 home runs per nine innings to finish outside the top 100 starting pitchers.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites.

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The son of a free-swinging, power-hitting Hall of Famer, Guerrero stormed onto the scene in Toronto last April when the Blue Jays called him up. And he delivered plenty of eye-popping highlights, including his bomb-for-bomb slugfest with Joc Pederson and Pete Alonso in the Home Run Derby.

But behind the highlight reel is a rookie who recorded almost twice as many strikeouts (91) as walks (46) and a player who faded down the stretch, batting just .232 with as many strikeouts as hits (19) and no home runs in September. Guerrero's WAR was only 2.1 last season, below teammate Cavan Biggio, another son of a MLB legend. Those are among the reasons why the model lists Guerrero ranked as its No. 20 third baseman despite the fact that he's been the eighth off the board at his position.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are wary of: San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado. The Padres went big on Machado for 2019, signing him to a 10-year, $300 million deal. Unfortunately, Machado struggled in San Diego, hitting a career-low .256 with a career-high 128 strikeouts. Machado hit 32 homers and drove in 85 runs, but both totals were his lowest in five seasons.

Machado's finish to 2019 should be especially concerning to potential MLB Fantasy owners, as he hit just six home runs in the last two months of the season. And in September, Machado couldn't even crack a .200 batting average, hitting .193 with 16 strikeouts. He's one of the potential 2020 Fantasy baseball busts you should steer completely clear of, because SportsLine's model has found far better values at his position.

