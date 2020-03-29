Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Busts from unbiased simulation that nailed Chris Archer's disappointing season

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso took the majors by storm last season, slugging a head-turning 53 homers. He drove in 120 runs and sported 155 hits in almost 600 at-bats. During the league's abbreviated spring training, Alonso failed to hit one out of the park, but where should he be in your 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings? And is he due for regression, making him among the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts to fade?

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball busts, including Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chris Archer. The 30-year-old was drafted in the 10th round on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up struggling mightily. Archer went 3-9 with a 5.19 ERA and gave up a career-high 1.9 home runs per nine innings to finish outside the top 100 starting pitchers.

The team at SportsLine was all over Archer as one of its Fantasy baseball busts from the start. Their model had him listed much lower than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice dodged a major bullet.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. After eight seasons in Arizona, Goldschmidt was traded to St. Louis before the 2019 season and promptly turned in a .260/.346/.476 slash line, his worst since a partial season in 2011 when he broke into the majors. Goldschmidt's 2.8 WAR was also his lowest since 2011.

Goldschmidt is a six-time MLB All-Star who led the National League in home runs and runs batted in during the 2013 season. He still hit 34 home runs and drove in 97 runs a season ago, but for his investment last season, Goldschmidt was a disappointment. SportsLine sees more of the same in 2020. The model ignores Goldschmidt's 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP of 86.57 and ranks him well behind first basemen like Daniel Murphy, Michael Chavis and Justin Smoak in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are wary of: Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez. The six-year veteran might have swatted a career-best 34 home runs last season, but the other stats he produced should cause plenty of concern. He hit just .232 and struck out 125 times against just 40 walks in 106 games, far below his comparable numbers from 2017.

In 2016, his best year at the plate, Sanchez had 229 at-bats, hit 20 home runs, drove in 42 runs, and boasted a .299 batting average. His OBP, SLG, and OPS in 2016 were an impressive .376, .657, and 1.032, respectively. In 2019, however, Sanchez declined significantly in OBP (.316), SLG (.525), and OPS (.841). That's why the model lists him well behind players like Salvador Perez, Buster Posey and Yadier Molina in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues.

