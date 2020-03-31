Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Sleepers, breakouts, busts by advanced model that called Bieber's big year

Even with a delayed start to the season, owners everywhere should still be on the hunt for the potential 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts who will define the upcoming year. Players who outperform their draft position can help build a deep roster, while players who don't live up to their 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP can leave you with a big hole in your lineup. That means finding a reliable set of 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings is critical. Before you go on the clock in your drafts, be sure to check out the 2020 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites.

When it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer. The 30-year-old found his rhythm in his second season as a Padre, smacking 22 homers and driving in 99 runs with a .425 slugging average. Combined with a .265 batting average, it showed remarkable improvement from his 2018 numbers.

Hosmer should continue to see quality at-bats, as Manny Machado and new addition Tommy Pham will certainly draw more attention. Having those two hitting around Hosmer should bode well for a consistent, professional hitter who dominates right-handed pitchers. Even though he's going off the board as the No. 21 first baseman according to the latest Fantasy baseball ADP 2020, SportsLine's model lists Hosmer as No. 11 in its Fantasy baseball first baseman rankings, ahead of players like Luke Voit, Paul Goldschmidt and Edwin Encarnacion.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to target: Pirates shortstop Kevin Newman. After a taste of the big leagues in 2018, Newman had a solid full first season in 2019, hitting 12 home runs, stealing 16 bases and slashing .308/.353/.446. Newman also began to hit to all fields, too, pulling the ball just 37.3 percent of the time after doing so well over 40 percent in the minors.

Newman is primarily a ground-ball hitter, putting it on the ground more than 50 percent of the time in his minor-league career, so spraying hits to all fields and keeping opposing defenses from shifting is a significant factor for success. Fantasy owners should also see the benefit of Newman's improved walk rate, as he walked 5.3 percent of the time last season after a 7.0 mark in the minors. That's why SportsLine's model ranks Newman ahead of shortstops like Bo Bichette and Amed Rosario, who are being drafted earlier on average.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius. The nine-year veteran from Amsterdam tumbled significantly in 2019. Gregorius missed the first part of the season after elbow surgery, hit just .238 and contributed just 0.6 WAR to a Yankees unit that was ravaged by injury all season.

The Yankees decided not to extend a $17.8 million qualifying offer to Gregorius in the offseason, making him a free agent. Philadelphia picked him up on a one-year, $14 million deal with the hopes that his power will return to the .829 slugging average and 4.2 WAR from 2018. SportsLine's model doesn't believe Gregorius will rebound, balking at his 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP of 189.21 and ranking him well behind shortstops like Andrelton Simmons, Elvis Andrus and Paul DeJong in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues.

