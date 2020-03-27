Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Sleepers, breakouts, busts by dialed-in model that called Bieber's big year

MLB Spring Training was particularly harsh on big-name starting pitchers. Red Sox ace Chris Sale, Yankees hurler Luis Severino and Mets fireballer Noah Syndergaard all will miss the entire 2020 season as they rehab from Tommy John surgery. Fantasy baseball injuries will leave the starting pitching position thin as we approach remaining drafts, shaking up 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings everywhere.

Identifying the potential 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts who will define the upcoming season will be key to making a championship run.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

When it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus. After hitting just 35 home runs in his first eight seasons in the majors, Andrus has developed surprising pop later in his career. He's now hit 38 home runs in the last three seasons despite missing nearly half of the 2018 campaign. In addition, his average exit velocities have climbed the last two years.

Andrus hit 12 home runs, drove in 72, scored 81 times and stole 31 bases last season. A career-high 38.5 percent hard-hit contact rate and a career-high 88.3 mph average exit velocity indicate that he deserved better batted-ball luck than he received. SportsLine's model ranks him ahead of fellow shortstops Paul DeJong, Didi Gregorius and Bo Bichette, who are all being drafted at least two rounds earlier on average.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to target: Cardinals third baseman Tommy Edman. The hot-hitting former Stanford star posted an .869 OPS with seven home runs in 197 at-bats with Triple-A Memphis in 2019 to earn a mid-season promotion. Once with the Cardinals, Edman hit 11 homers, scored 59 runs and drove in 36 runs in 92 games.

Edman's all-around game was apparent last season in his .850 OPS and 15 stolen bases. And if his power tapers, Edman should see his walk rate increase from 4.6 percent to the high single-digits as he adjusts to big league pitching. That's why SportsLine's model ranks Edman ahead of third basemen like Manny Machado, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Mike Moustakas, all of whom are all being drafted at least two rounds earlier on average.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Padres third baseman Manny Machado. After signing a 10-year, $300 million contract last offseason, Machado's first season in San Diego was a major disappointment, as he posted a career-low .256 average and had just 55 extra-base hits, his fewest since an injury-plagued 2014 season.

And Machado's poor season wasn't all luck or ballpark-related, as his average exit velocity of 91.2 mph was down, his launch angle (13.0) was off, and his barrel rate plummeted to just 8.0 percent. Machado will once again have to go up against premier pitching staffs in the NL West, and his sub-.700 OPS from Aug. 1 on doesn't bode particularly well for a turnaround. Machado is currently the ninth third baseman off the board on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues, but the SportsLine Projection Model ranks him 13th at the position.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

