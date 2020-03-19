Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Sleepers, breakouts, busts by model that called Bieber's big year

Owners everywhere are continuing their 2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep even though the season will start late. The Mets were dealt a blow when Michael Conforto tweaked his side while making a catch in the outfield and suffered an oblique strain. Conforto's injury could impact his spot in the 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings after he posted an .856 OPS with career-highs in home runs (33) and RBIs (92) last season.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner. After using his willingness to play anywhere to earn his way into the Dodgers' long-term plans, Turner has settled in at third base the last several years and become an offensive force. In six years with the Dodgers, his career OPS has been .887, but at 35, owners seem to be worried that he's due for age and injury-related regression.

However, there's not a lot of data to suggest that will happen. Turner's average exit velocity was up from 89.1 mph to 90.2 from 2018 to 2019, while his .304 BABIP in 2019 was 14 points lower than his career average. Defensively, he's still in the 84th percentile among third basemen for outs above average, so there's not a lot of concern that his defense will cost him at-bats. That's why the model ranks him as its No. 11 third baseman, despite the fact that he's being drafted 16th overall on average at the position.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to target: Pirates shortstop Kevin Newman. The former top-100 got his big break a season ago and put together an impressive rookie season, slashing .308/.353/.446 while hitting 12 home runs and stealing 16 bases. A big part of his success at the plate was the fact that he used all fields well, pulling the ball just 37.3 percent of the time after doing so well over 40 percent of the time on average in the minors.

Newman showed incredible overall contact skills, striking out just 11.7 percent of the time in 2019. The next logical step in his progression as a hitter will be to reduce his 49.4 percent groundball rate and work on developing more pop after posting an average exit velocity of 84.7 mph, which was in the bottom five percent of the league last season. Even a slight uptick should belay any regression fears. The model ranks him ahead of players like Bo Bichette, who is being drafted eight rounds earlier on average, and Amed Rosario, who is going two rounds earlier than Newman according to the latest 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Cubs starting pitcher Yu Darvish. He finished last season with 229 strikeouts, but he gave up 79 earned runs, the most he's allowed since 2012. Over 178.2 innings last season, Darvish ended with a 6-8 record and a 3.98 ERA. In addition, the 33-year-old enters the MLB season with a career 3.57 ERA.

SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets list Darvish, who has a 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP of 89.99, below fellow starting pitchers like Jose Urquidy (ADP of 125.71), Dinelson Lamet (125.70) and even Jose Quintana (145.13).

