Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Sleepers, breakouts, busts by top model that called Bieber's big year

Cleveland Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco had been shut down by the team during spring training with a sore pitching elbow, throwing a kink into 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings everywhere. The Indians said an MRI confirmed that Carrasco does not have structural damage and is "dealing with mild right elbow inflammation." Carrasco, 32, missed three months last season battling chronic myeloid leukemia, so should you consider him with your 2020 Fantasy baseball picks?

Carrasco, who appeared in 23 games and went 6-7 with a 5.29 ERA, will be among the standouts to watch as your 2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep continues.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites.

When it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Diamondbacks left fielder David Peralta. The seven-year veteran hit .275 with 12 home runs, 29 doubles and 57 RBIs in 99 games a year ago. His season was cut short due to a shoulder injury that required surgery in August, an injury he dealt with all season and that required three stints on the injured list.

Peralta still won a Gold Glove in 2019 and hit a career-high 30 homers in 2018. Plus, the Diamondbacks believe in Peralta so much that they inked him to a three-year, $22 million contract extension in the offseason. That's why the model ranks him as its No. 9 left fielder, well ahead of players like Giancarlo Stanton and Jeff McNeil despite having a higher 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to target: Pirates shortstop Kevin Newman. The former top-100 got his big break a season ago and put together an impressive rookie season, slashing .308/.353/.446 while hitting 12 home runs and stealing 16 bases. A big part of his success at the plate was the fact that he used all fields well, pulling the ball just 37.3 percent of the time after doing so well over 40 percent of the time on average in the minors.

Newman showed incredible overall contact skills, striking out just 11.7 percent of the time in 2019. The next logical step in his progression as a hitter will be to reduce his 49.4 percent groundball rate and work on developing more pop after posting an average exit velocity of 84.7 mph, which was in the bottom five percent of the league last season. Even a slight uptick should belay any regression fears. The model ranks him ahead of players like Bo Bichette, who is being drafted eight rounds earlier on average, and Amed Rosario, who is going two rounds earlier than Newman according to the latest 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino. The rookie was the talk of Major League Baseball last summer after he smacked 14 home runs in August. That performance landed Aquino fourth on MLB's all-time single-month rookie home run list and tied him atop the Reds' list for most homers in a month. But the Reds aren't sold on Aquino long-term.

Cincinnati added Nick Castellanos and Shogo Akiyama to their outfield during the offseason. And when you combine those two players with Aquinos' penchant for strikeouts (he whiffed 60 times in 56 games in 2019), the Reds could keep Aquinos behind Akiyama in left and Castellanos in right when the season begins. That's why the model lists Aquino as its No. 23 right fielder, well behind players like Shin Soo-Choo, Nomar Mazara and Anthony Santander even though Aquinos has a 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP above those players in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also fading one of the top 10 catchers off the board, saying he doesn't even crack the top 20 when the season is over. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target or fade in your drafts?