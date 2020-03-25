Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Sleepers, breakouts, busts by top-rated model that called Bieber's big year

The worldwide coronavirus pandemic has put the MLB season on hold, which means owners are still evaluating their 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings. Halting your 2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep now means falling further behind the rest of your league. Instead, identifying 2020 baseball breakouts, sleepers and busts will be pivotal for when your draft finally takes place.

But no one has the tools necessary to do their homework alone. Instead, savvy owners will seek out a reliable set of 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings that can help guide them to the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts who will define the season. Before you go on the clock in your drafts, be sure to check out the 2020 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

When it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: White Sox right fielder Nomar Mazara. A former top-25 MLB prospect, Mazara was traded to Chicago after spending his first four seasons with the Rangers. Mazara smacked 79 home runs in four seasons with the Rangers and is coming off a 2019 campaign in which he posted career-highs in OPS (.786) and hard-hit contact rate (45.3 percent).

The 24-year-old Mazara hits the ball on the ground 49.3 percent of the time, so the White Sox spent plenty of time in the offseason to unlock his power potential. With teammates like Yoan Moncada, Jose Abreu, Yasmani Grandal, Eloy Jimenez, Luis Robert and Tim Anderson, Mazara is likely to be in a position to hit primarily right-handed hitters (.844 OPS against in 2019). That's why SportsLine's model ranks him as the No. 9 right fielder, well ahead of players like Bryce Harper, Trey Mancini and Aaron Judge despite a 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP in the top 20.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to target: Cardinals third baseman Tommy Edman. The hot-hitting former Stanford star posted an .869 OPS with seven home runs in 197 at-bats with Triple-A Memphis in 2019 to earn a mid-season promotion. Once with the Cardinals, Edman hit 11 homers, scored 59 runs and drove in 36 runs in 92 games.

Edman's all-around game was apparent last season in his .850 OPS and 15 stolen bases. And if his power tapers, Edman should see his walk rate increase from 4.6 percent to the high single-digits as he adjusts to big league pitching. That's why SportsLine's model ranks Edman ahead of third basemen like Manny Machado, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Mike Moustakas, all of whom are all being drafted at least two rounds earlier on average.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino. The rookie was the talk of Major League Baseball last summer after he smacked 14 home runs in August. That performance landed Aquino fourth on MLB's all-time single-month rookie home run list and tied him atop the Reds' list for most homers in a month. But the Reds aren't sold on Aquino long-term.

Cincinnati added Nick Castellanos and Shogo Akiyama to their outfield during the offseason. And when you combine those two players with Aquinos' penchant for strikeouts (he whiffed 60 times in 56 games in 2019), the Reds could keep Aquinos behind Akiyama in left and Castellanos in right when the season begins. That's why the model lists Aquino as its No. 23 right fielder, well behind players like Shin Soo-Choo, Nomar Mazara and Anthony Santander even though Aquinos has a 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP above those players in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also fading one of the top 10 catchers off the board, saying he doesn't even crack the top 20 when the season is over. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target or fade in your drafts? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Shane Bieber's All-Star season, and find out.