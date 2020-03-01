Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from advanced model that called Bieber's big year

With MLB Spring Training now in full swing, owners everywhere are doing their best to keep up with mounting Fantasy baseball injuries. Indians starter Mike Clevinger will miss the beginning of the season after undergoing knee surgery, Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton suffered a calf strain while doing defensive drills and isn't expected to be ready for Opening Day, and Braves starter Cole Hamels is being held out with shoulder issues. Where should each player be in your 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings?

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks. The 30-year-old has been one of the league's preeminent control specialists since he debuted in 2014, but a concerning start to last season (5.33 ERA in March/April) combined with below-average strikeout numbers have his 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP sagging to 136.36.

However, in an era where changing swing planes have made sinker-ballers susceptible to giving up home runs, Hendricks cut his HR/FB rate for a second consecutive year to 10.4 percent, while his average exit velocity against of 85.2 m.p.h. put him in the top three percent of the league. That's why the model ranks him ahead of other control specialists like Mike Soroka and Hyun-jin Ryu, who are both going at least two rounds earlier on average.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Braves outfielder Cristian Pache. A consensus top-25 prospect, Pache has put himself into Atlanta's immediate future thanks to elite defense in centerfield that has earned him comparisons to Andruw Jones. However, he's coming around as a hitter with serious potential as well.

Pache hit a career-high 12 home runs last season in Double-A and Triple-A and slashed .277/.340/.462 with 57 total extra-base hits. He also stole 32 bases back in 2017 in Single-A, so he brings the threat of speed to the big leagues as well. And with his defense likely to earn him plenty of time at the plate in 2020, his offense is blossoming at just the right time. That's why the model ranks him ahead of players like Oscar Mercado, Ramon Laureano and Victor Robles, who are all being drafted at least 10 rounds earlier on average.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki. The 36-year-old has had the three best offensive years of his career in the last three seasons, hitting 48 home runs in part-time work for the Nationals and the Braves, but as he's gotten older he's become increasingly pull-centric and easier to shift against.

Suzuki's .264 average is down 19 points from his .283 season two years ago and his average exit velocity was down from 87.2 mph in 2018 to 86.0 mph in 2019. Any more loss of pop not only threatens his power numbers, but could also lead to a further dropoff in average. That's why the model ranks him as its No. 19 catcher despite the fact that he's being drafted eighth at his position.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

