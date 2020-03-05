Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from dialed-in model that called Bieber's big year

The MLB season begins with Opening Day on March 26 and between now and then, there will be countless Fantasy drafts. Creating a roster with the talent you need to dominate major stat categories while also building depth that can help you survive Fantasy baseball injuries can be a serious challenge. That's why you'll need a reliable set of 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings to help guide you.

The Yankees have already been besieged by injury in Spring Training, as James Paxton had back surgery, Luis Severino is done for the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and Giancarlo Stanton (calf) and Aaron Judge (pec) are both expected to miss time. How will that impact the Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 and who will be the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts that define the season? Before you go on the clock in your drafts, be sure to check out the 2020 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

When it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak. The 33-year-old has shown plenty of power throughout his MLB career. However, last season, Fantasy owners were displeased by a .208 average that made taking advantage of that power nearly impossible.

However, Smoak was the victim of a .223 BABIP that was 62 points lower than it had been in any of his previous three seasons and he actually cut his strikeout rate (26.3 to 21.0 percent) while improving his walk rate (14.0 to 15.8 percent) from 2018 to 2019. With better batted ball luck, Smoak's average should jump back into a serviceable range. His 90.3 mph average exit velocity shows he still has a lively bat that could produce 30 home runs. That's why the model ranks him ahead of first basemen like Luke Voit, Michael Chavis and Evan White, who are being drafted eight rounds earlier on average.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to target: Colorado Rockies second baseman Ryan McMahon. After two short stints in the Mile High City in 2017 and 2018, McMahon's 2019 season was stellar, as he hit .250 with 24 home runs, 22 doubles, 83 RBIs and 70 runs scored. McMahon hits the ball incredibly hard, compiling an average exit velocity of 91.4 m.p.h., which is in the top 10 percent of the league and 32nd overall. For context, McMahon hits the ball as hard as fellow southpaws Bryce Harper and Juan Soto.

McMahon also has a keen eye for the zone, as his out-of-zone swing percentage is in the top 45 in baseball at 29 percent. His in-zone swing percentage is even better at 77 percent, which puts him inside MLB's top 20. That's why the model ranks McMahon ahead of standouts like Gavin Lux and Hanser Alberto in its second baseman rankings, both of whom are being drafted three to five rounds earlier according to the latest 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Padres reliever Kirby Yates. The 32-year-old closer was dominant in 2019, posting a 1.19 ERA with 41 saves and 101 strikeouts in 60 innings. However, Yates benefited from a 4.8 percent HR/FB rate that was roughly one-third of his career average (14.2).

Some of that has to do with an elite splitter with added vertical and horizontal movement, but Yates still only ranks in the 51st percentile among pitchers for hard-hit contact rate (36.1). That's why the model rates him behind pitchers like Giovanny Gallegos, Archie Bradley and Ian Kennedy, who are all being drafted at least five rounds later than Yates on average.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also fading one of the top 10 catchers off the board, saying he doesn't even crack the top 20 when the season is over. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target or fade in your drafts? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Shane Bieber's All-Star season, and find out.