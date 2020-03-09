Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from model that predicted Bieber's big year

Grapefruit League teams are fine-tuning their rosters for what should be an exciting 2020 MLB Opening Day on March 26. It doesn't look like Yankees sluggers Aaron Judge (pec) and Giancarlo Stanton (calf) will be in the lineup as New York begins its season against the Orioles. So anyone prioritizing power at the top of their 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings will have to take a wait-and-see approach with their injuries.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos. The 35-year-old has provided elite power at a light-hitting position the past three years and should be in a position to get a sizable number of at-bats in 2020 as he returns to the Rangers lineup.

Chirinos has hit 52 home runs over the last three years and posted a career-high .866 OPS with the Rangers in 2017. Chirinos has improved his zone swing percentage and contact rate the last two seasons, so he's getting a better feel for the strike zone. That's helped him raise his line-drive rate from 16.1 percent in 2017 to 27.0 percent last season. SportsLine's model ranks him as its No. 10 catcher despite a 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP of 235.78.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to target: Brewers second baseman Eric Sogard. The veteran lefty played the first six years of his career with the Oakland Athletics and signed with the Milwaukee Brewers after splitting time with the Blue Jays and Rays in 2019. He saw a major drop off in 2017 and 2018, but showed signs of turning it around in 2019, hitting a combined .290 with 13 home runs and 40 RBIs with Toronto and Tampa Bay.

SportsLine's model sees him taking another step forward in 2020. Even though the latest 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP lists him going off the board well outside the top 300 overall, the model shows him being more productive than second basemen like Cesar Hernandez (ADP of 258.8), Robinson Cano (217.3) and even Ryan McMahon, who is being picked inside the top 200, making Sogard one of the top Fantasy baseball breakouts 2020 you should be all over.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Marlins second baseman Jonathan Villar. The 28-year-old is coming off a career year with the Orioles and was traded to Miami during the offseason.

Villar's average launch angle was 7.0 degrees last season after he hadn't topped 3.9 degrees in the statcast era, so will his power numbers and average suffer if his groundball rate regresses? And while his average sprint speed stayed in line with career averages, his time from home plate to first has declined the last two years. That's why the model ranks him behind second basemen like Brandon Lowe and Starlin Castro, who are being drafted two rounds later on average.

