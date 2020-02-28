Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from proven model that called Bieber's big year

With drafts taking place now that MLB Spring Training has begun, owners everywhere are on the hunt for potential 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts who will define the upcoming season. Players who outperform their draft position can help build a deep roster, while players who don't live up to their 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP can leave you with a massive hole to fill. So finding a reliable set of 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings that can help with your 2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep is key.

Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper is one of baseball's biggest stars, but his numbers have been extremely inconsistent throughout the years. Knowing when to draft someone with so much variance in his productivity could be the difference between winning a championship or playing in the toilet bowl come time for the playoffs. Before you go on the clock in your drafts, be sure to check out the 2020 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

When it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Rangers rightfielder Shin-Soo Choo. At 37, owners have been waiting for a significant statistical downturn from Choo for years, but the South Korean star continues to produce remarkably consistent numbers.

In 2019, he hit a career-high 24 home runs for his seventh 20-homer campaign while stealing 15 bases. He also scored 93 runs and had 64 RBIs while slashing .265/.371/.455. With a career 12.2 percent walk rate, he's a constant on-base threat and that will help make sure that he's well-protected at the top of the Rangers lineup. That's why the model ranks him ahead of Hunter Renfroe, Franmil Reyes and Adam Eaton, who are all going at least two rounds earlier than Choo on average.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Reds right fielder Aristides Aquino. Not too long ago, Aquino was just another minor leaguer in the Reds system, and was left exposed in the Rule 5 draft in December 2018. But he returned to the Reds organization and tore it up in the first part of 2019, earning a call-up Aug. 1 when Yasiel Puig was dealt to the Indians.

The result: Aquino was the first player to hit eight home runs in his first 12 games, set the rookie record for most home runs in a month with 14, and ended up with 19 homers and 47 home runs in 56 games. He also cut his strikeout rate down from 28.8 percent in Double-A in 2017 to 23.4 percent in the majors last year. That's why the model ranks Aquino ahead of standouts like Aaron Judge, Austin Meadows and Max Kepler in its Fantasy baseball right fielder rankings, all of whom are being drafted five to seven rounds earlier according to the latest 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki. The 36-year-old has had the three best offensive years of his career in the last three seasons, hitting 48 home runs in part-time work for the Nationals and the Braves, but as he's gotten older he's become increasingly pull-centric and easier to shift against.

Suzuki's .264 average is down 19 points from his .283 season two years ago and his average exit velocity was down from 87.2 mph in 2018 to 86.0 mph in 2019. Any more loss of pop not only threatens his power numbers, but could also lead to a further dropoff in average. That's why the model ranks him as its No. 19 catcher despite the fact that he's being drafted eighth at his position.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also fading one of the top 10 catchers off the board, saying he doesn't even crack the top 20 when the season is over. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target or fade in your drafts? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Shane Bieber's All-Star season, and find out.