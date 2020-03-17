Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from proven model that predicted Bieber's big year

Several American League East superstars were bit by the injury bug in an abbreviated Spring Training, like New York Yankees sluggers Giancarlo Stanton (calf) and Aaron Judge (pectoralis) and Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale (elbow). Their injury progression, as well as the timing of the eventual start of the season, could be the difference in how Stanton, Judge and Sale fall in your 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings.

Even with a delayed Opening Day, generating plenty of depth by making optimal Fantasy baseball picks is key. That means squeezing every drop of value every time you make a selection. A reliable set of Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 can help guide you to the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts who will define the season. Before you go on the clock in your drafts, be sure to check out the 2020 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

When it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly. After not receiving more than 75 big-league plate appearances in three seasons with the Cardinals, Kelly earned the bulk of the starts for Arizona in 2019. And he succeeded, posting an .826 OPS and a .348 OBP. Kelly's walk rate was also second behind only Yasmani Grandal among catchers with at least 250 plate appearances.

Kelly's 18 home runs, 19 doubles and 47 RBIs were key for Arizona last season, and at age 24, he is among the brightest young talents under 25 in the game. That's why the model ranks him as its No. 25 catcher for 2020, well ahead of players like Francisco Mejia and Sean Murphy despite having a higher 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to target: Rays shortstop Willy Adames. The third-year pro is coming off a 2019 that saw him hit 20 home runs (with a 164 ISO, his highest mark at any level), 25 doubles and drive in 69 runs. And while he has only stolen 10 bases in the last two years, he has speed potential to swipe 10 to 20 bases.

Although Adames' batting average for Tampa Bay a season ago was just .254, his slugging percentage jumped to .418, while his WAR doubled to 4.2 over the 2018 marks. The 24-year-old Dominican might have struck out 153 times, but his a 97 wRC+ in 2019 can only improve as his eye at the plate sharpens. The model is high on Adames, ranking him ahead of players like Carter Kieboom and Dansby Swanson despite having a higher 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Cubs starting pitcher Yu Darvish. He finished last season with 229 strikeouts, but he gave up 79 earned runs, the most he's allowed since 2012. Over 178.2 innings last season, Darvish ended with a 6-8 record and a 3.98 ERA. In addition, the 33-year-old enters the MLB season with a career 3.57 ERA.

SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets list Darvish, who has a 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP of 89.99, below fellow starting pitchers like Jose Urquidy (ADP of 125.71), Dinelson Lamet (125.70) and even Jose Quintana (145.13).

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also fading one of the top 10 catchers off the board, saying he doesn't even crack the top 20 when the season is over. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target or fade in your drafts? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Shane Bieber's All-Star season, and find out.