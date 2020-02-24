Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from same model that called Bieber's big year

MLB teams in Arizona and Florida are now playing spring training games in preparation for the regular season, and that means 2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep has officially begun as well. An active MLB free agency period, plenty of Fantasy baseball rookies set to debut, and several high-profile trades have meant major upheaval in the latest 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings.

All eyes during the spring will be on players like Yankees starter Gerrit Cole, who is expected to anchor New York's starting rotation after inking a nine-year, $324 million contract. Cole fills the spot vacated by the retiring CC Sabathia, but what other potential 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts, and busts do you need to be aware of? Before you go on the clock in your drafts, be sure to check out the 2020 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

When it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers. The right-hander strikes out 10.1 batters per nine innings on average in his career and also owns a 3.67 career ERA. However, after missing 2019 while recovering from Tommy John surgery, he fell off the Fantasy baseball radar.

But McCullers appears healthy entering Spring Training, and the Astros will need power pitching to replace Gerrit Cole after he left for the Yankees in free agency. As long as McCullers' velocity is still there to compliment a stellar curveball that he throws 44.5 percent of the time, McCullers should produce as long as he stays healthy. That's why the model ranks him ahead of fellow starters like Aaron Nola, Noah Syndergaard, Luis Severino and Blake Snell, who are all going six rounds earlier on average.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Nationals second baseman Starlin Castro. The 10-year veteran enjoyed a power surge with the Marlins last season, hitting a career-high 22 home runs and driving in a career-best 86 runs. Castro was also durable, appearing in all 162 games, the second time in his career that he completed a season without missing an outing.

The 29-year-old Dominican's value is unique in that he can play three infield positions, as he made 115 starts at second and 42 at third, along with two at shortstop in 2019. Castro excelled as the season wore on, hitting 16 home runs after the All-Star break. For his career, Castro has hit .280, with a .319 on-base percentage, .414 slugging percentage, 133 homers and 636 RBIs. That's why the model ranks him ahead of players like Cavan Biggio, Luis Arraez and Jonathan Villar in its second base rankings, all of whom are being drafted five rounds earlier according to the latest 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Mets left fielder Jeff McNeil. The 27-year-old from Long Beach State is coming off a 2019 that saw him hit .318 with 23 home runs and 75 RBIs. That effort earned him an All-Star Game nod, but his season ended on a down note, as he was hit by a pitch in late September and required surgery to repair a broken right wrist.

McNeil has an unfortunate penchant for getting hit by pitches and was plunked 21 times in 2019, fifth-most in baseball. And while the Mets like him at third, it is possible he could once again play multiple positions on the diamond, movement that could limit his ability at the plate. That's why the model has McNeil ranked as its No. 17 left fielder despite the fact that he's been the fifth drafted on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also fading one of the top 10 catchers off the board, saying he doesn't even crack the top 20 when the season is over. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target or fade in your drafts? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Shane Bieber's All-Star season, and find out.