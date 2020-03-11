Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from same model that predicted Bieber's big year

The Chicago White Sox have had one of the busiest offseasons of any MLB team. Last week, they continued locking up their young talent by signing Yoan Moncada to a five-year, $70 million contract with a club option for a sixth year. Moncada had a breakout season in 2019 with 25 home runs and 79 RBIs, but where should he be in your 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings?

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson. The 26-year-old is coming off a season in which he hit 20 home runs and posted an .811 OPS.

That improved power dramatically enhances his offensive profile and is primarily the byproduct of swing adjustments that allowed him to generate more lift. Anderson reduced his groundball rate from 51.8 percent to 45.4 and improved his average launch angle from 8.7 degrees to 11.1 from 2018 to 2019. He should be able to reproduce or improve those numbers in 2020, which is why the model ranks him ahead of players like Mike Moustakas and Miguel Sano, who are being drafted an average of at least three rounds earlier.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to target: Indians starting pitcher Aaron Civale. The 24-year-old posted a stellar 2.34 ERA over 10 starts in 2019 and is in line to make the Indians' starting rotation out of spring training.

Civale can grab a strike with six pitches, including three fastballs, a slider, a curve and a changeup. He kept opponents to a 2.4 percent barrel rate that ranked in the top one percent of all pitchers in the MLB last season. He can generate swings-and-misses with both of his breaking balls and has potential to generate more strikeouts. That's why the model ranks him ahead of starters like Robbie Ray, Eduardo Rodriguez and Tyler Glasnow, who are all being drafted a minimum of four rounds earlier on average.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Marlins second baseman Jonathan Villar. The 28-year-old is coming off a career year with the Orioles and was traded to Miami during the offseason.

Villar's average launch angle was 7.0 degrees last season after he hadn't topped 3.9 degrees in the statcast era, so will his power numbers and average suffer if his groundball rate regresses? And while his average sprint speed stayed in line with career averages, his time from home plate to first has declined the last two years. That's why the model ranks him behind second basemen like Brandon Lowe and Starlin Castro, who are being drafted two rounds later on average.

