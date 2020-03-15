Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from top model that predicted Bieber's big year

The 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings could see a major shakeup after yet another big-name player could miss the start of the delayed regular season. Astros ace Justin Verlander was diagnosed with a strained lat, and there is currently no timetable for his return. Verlander has recorded 590 strikeouts and 37 wins over the past two seasons, but how will his injury affect his 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP?

Will Verlander's absence make room for another one of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers? Or will his injury make him one of the biggest 2020 Fantasy baseball busts? Drafting a player who's dealing with a Fantasy baseball injury comes with plenty of risk. Before you go on the clock in your drafts, be sure to check out the 2020 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

When it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco. He was a major contributor in Minnesota's potent offense in 2019. The Twins finished last season ranked second or better in home runs (307), RBIs (906), runs (939) and hits (1547). Polanco finished his 2019 campaign with a .295 average, while also recording 186 hits, 107 runs, 22 homers and 79 RBIs.

SportsLine's model says he'll have another strong year in 2020. Even though the latest 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP shows him going off the board outside the top 120 overall, the model says he'll be more productive than fellow shortstops like Trea Turner (ADP of 50.23) and Carlos Correa (106.11), making Polanco one of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers you should be all over.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to target: Indians starting pitcher Aaron Civale. The 24-year-old posted a stellar 2.34 ERA over 10 starts in 2019 and is in line to make the Indians' starting rotation out of spring training.

Civale can grab a strike with six pitches, including three fastballs, a slider, a curve and a changeup. He kept opponents to a 2.4 percent barrel rate that ranked in the top one percent of all pitchers in the MLB last season. He can generate swings-and-misses with both of his breaking balls and has potential to generate more strikeouts. That's why the model ranks him ahead of starters like Robbie Ray, Eduardo Rodriguez and Tyler Glasnow, who are all being drafted a minimum of four rounds earlier on average.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Cubs starting pitcher Yu Darvish. He finished last season with 229 strikeouts, but he gave up 79 earned runs, the most he's allowed since 2012. Over 178.2 innings last season, Darvish ended with a 6-8 record and a 3.98 ERA. In addition, the 33-year-old enters the MLB season with a career 3.57 ERA.

SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets list Darvish, who has a 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP of 89.99, below fellow starting pitchers like Jose Urquidy (ADP of 125.71), Dinelson Lamet (125.70) and even Jose Quintana (145.13).

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also fading one of the top 10 catchers off the board, saying he doesn't even crack the top 20 when the season is over. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target or fade in your drafts? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Shane Bieber's All-Star season, and find out.