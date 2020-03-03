Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from top-rated model that called Bieber's big year

Spring training is underway, which means all 30 MLB teams are figuring out how established veterans will mesh with younger talent. The annual overhaul via free agency and offseason trades mean 2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep could be a challenge. The savvy MLB Fantasy owner can't be caught flat-footed without the necessary prep work, so consulting trusted 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings is key.

Assigning proper value to traded stars like Corey Kluber and Delino DeShields, or free-agent acquisitions like Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson or the Rangers' Todd Frazier are just a few examples of why it is not advised to finalize your 2020 Fantasy baseball strategy without a little help. Why try to figure out potential 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts, and busts on your own? Before you go on the clock in your drafts, be sure to check out the 2020 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

When it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco. The seven-year veteran came into his own in Minnesota in 2019, hitting .295 with 22 home runs, 40 doubles, 107 runs scored and 79 RBIs, all career-highs. Polanco's stats combined to make him worth 5.7 WAR for the American League Central champions and earned him a starting spot in the All-Star Game.

While just 26, Polanco is the longest-tenured Twin on the roster heading into 2020. SportsLine's model ranks Polanco as the second-best shortstop in MLB, ahead of players like Trea Turner, Carlos Correa and Bo Bichette, who all have a Fantasy baseball ADP 2020 ahead of Polanco.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to target: Colorado Rockies second baseman Ryan McMahon. After two short stints in the Mile High City in 2017 and 2018, McMahon's 2019 season was stellar, as he hit .250 with 24 home runs, 22 doubles, 83 RBIs and 70 runs scored. McMahon hits the ball incredibly hard, compiling an average exit velocity of 91.4 m.p.h., which is in the top 10 percent of the league and 32nd overall. For context, McMahon hits the ball as hard as fellow southpaws Bryce Harper and Juan Soto.

McMahon also has a keen eye for the zone, as his out-of-zone swing percentage is in the top 45 in baseball at 29 percent. His in-zone swing percentage is even better at 77 percent, which puts him inside MLB's top 20. That's why the model ranks McMahon ahead of standouts like Gavin Lux and Hanser Alberto in its second baseman rankings, both of whom are being drafted three to five rounds earlier according to the latest 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki. The 36-year-old has had the three best offensive years of his career in the last three seasons, hitting 48 home runs in part-time work for the Nationals and the Braves, but as he's gotten older he's become increasingly pull-centric and easier to shift against.

Suzuki's .264 average is down 19 points from his .283 season two years ago and his average exit velocity was down from 87.2 mph in 2018 to 86.0 mph in 2019. Any more loss of pop not only threatens his power numbers, but could also lead to a further dropoff in average. That's why the model ranks him as its No. 19 catcher despite the fact that he's being drafted eighth at his position.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also fading one of the top 10 catchers off the board, saying he doesn't even crack the top 20 when the season is over. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target or fade in your drafts? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Shane Bieber's All-Star season, and find out.