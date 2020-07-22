Watch Now: Fantasy Baseball Most Dropped Hitters: Aristides Aquino ( 1:14 )

For some, 2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep began in the winter, and after months of waiting, 2020 MLB Opening Day finally arrives on Thursday, That means it's the final chance to find 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings that can give you an edge in this unprecedented 60-game MLB season. New rules like the universal designated hitter will certainly have an impact, but the biggest question remains how managers will handle pitching staffs and day-to-day lineup decisions in such a short season.

Which players will emerge as 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts or busts? And what kind of 2020 Fantasy baseball strategy should you use in last-minute drafts? Before going on the clock, be sure to see the Fantasy baseball 2020 rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day.

Any time more MLB news comes out about the updated 2020 MLB schedule or players dropping out, the team at SportsLine updates its projections. Go to SportsLine now to see these proven Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield. The 31-year old saw an increase in strikeouts and a drop in stolen bases last year. But he still has a great chance to hit .300, while also providing some power and speed.

The latest 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP shows him going off around pick No. 67 in standard leagues, but SportsLine's model says he's a steal at that point. Max Muncy, DJ LeMahieu and Ozzie Albies are all players at his position going off the board before him who are expected to produce less this season.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds. The former Vanderbilt star was never a consensus top prospect, but that didn't stop him from working his way into the Major League lineup last season and putting up solid numbers over 546 plate appearances as a rookie. Reynolds posted an .880 OPS with 16 home runs and 68 RBI and a .387 BABIP that looks high at first glance, but was actually well within line of the numbers he put up in the minors.

Reynolds' expected batting average based on average exit velocity and launch angle ranked in the 93rd percentile in all of baseball and we saw him show improving power as the year went on, with 10 of his 16 home runs coming after July 1. That's why the model ranks him ahead of Giancarlo Stanton and Jeff McNeil despite the fact that Reynolds is being drafted at least six rounds later on average.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant. After a tough 2018 campaign, Bryant bounced back with better numbers in 2019, hitting .282 with 31 home runs and 77 RBIs.

But he also struck out 145 times, his highest total since 2016. And many of his key numbers fell short of his 2016 and 2017 marks. He's being picked just outside the top 50 overall, but the model says he'll produce less than Josh Donaldson (ADP of 77) and Eugenio Suarez (92), and just a little bit more than players like Justin Turner (143) and Tommy Edman (147), players who are going off the board significantly later.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine's model is also all over a surprising first baseman. He's barely being picked in the top 100, but is ranked No. 2 at his position. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So which 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target or fade in your drafts? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Shane Bieber's All-Star season, and find out.