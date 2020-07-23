Watch Now: Fantasy Baseball Most Dropped Hitters: Aristides Aquino ( 1:14 )

When Aaron Judge is healthy, his prodigious power makes him a threat to go deep at any moment. The Yankees are hoping that he can stay in the lineup for the majority of a 60-game season truncated by the coronavirus pandemic. Judge was dealing with a rib injury that likely would have cost him time had the season opened as scheduled, but he's taken the time to rest during the coronavirus break and now he looks as dangerous as ever after hitting some moonshots during a shortened exhibition season.

But where does Judge belong in the 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings given his injury history over the last two years? And who are the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts you need to be aware of as you make last-minute preparations for your 2020 Fantasy baseball drafts?

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites.

Any time more MLB news comes out about the updated 2020 MLB schedule or players dropping out, the team at SportsLine updates its projections.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Rays starting pitcher Yonny Chirinos. Tampa Bay has used its bullpen to pave over a lack of starting pitching depth in recent years and Chirinos has emerged during that time by stepping out of the pen and into the rotation to become a reliable starter. He went 9-5 with 3.85 ERA and 114 strikeouts over 133 1/3 innings last season.

However, now he's a bonafide starter and he should be able to go all out with no realistic threat of hitting Tampa Bay's strict innings limit in a 60-game season. Ideally for Fantasy owners, that will mean more splitters from Chirinos, after he generated a whopping 42.1 percent whiff rate and allowed just a .212 slugging percentage with it in 2019. That's why the model likes him ahead of starters being drafted eight rounds earlier on average like Yu Darvish, Zack Wheeler and Corey Kluber.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly. The 26-year-old came to Arizona as part of the Paul Goldschmidt trade and it helped open up playing time for the talented young prospect with Yadier Molina established as the everyday catcher in St. Louis. And Kelly made good on that opportunity by finally living up to the power potential scouts had been projecting for years.

Kelly hit 18 home runs in 365 plate appearances last season and slashed .245/.348/.478 despite a relatively light .271 BABIP that is close to 30 points lower than his career minor league average. Kelly's 13.8 percent walk rate should help buoy him when he's not on and the power should come in waves in hitter-friendly Chase Field. That's why the model ranks him ahead of catchers like Wilson Ramos and Salvador Perez, who are being drafted three rounds earlier on average.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant. After a tough 2018 campaign, Bryant bounced back with better numbers in 2019, hitting .282 with 31 home runs and 77 RBIs.

But he also struck out 145 times, his highest total since 2016. And many of his key numbers fell short of his 2016 and 2017 marks. He's being picked just outside the top 50 overall, but the model says he'll produce less than Josh Donaldson (ADP of 77) and Eugenio Suarez (92), and just a little bit more than players like Justin Turner (143) and Tommy Edman (147), players who are going off the board significantly later.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

