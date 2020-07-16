Watch Now: Concerns About Having Enough Quality Umpires ( 2:08 )

After a nearly four-month layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic, MLB players are back to work with teams across the league preparing for the 60-game season in MLB summer camp. The Yankees have already stretched their new signing Gerrit Cole out to five innings in an intrasquad game where he gave up just one hit and struck out six. Cole figures to be one of the most dominant starters in the game, but knowing exactly where to target him in your upcoming 2020 Fantasy baseball drafts can give you a massive advantage.

And a reliable set of 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings can help make sure that you're getting value out of every pick this year. Finding 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts can help make sure you've got the depth necessary to survive a 60-game season where the ups and downs are likely to be extremely volatile.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith. It took Smith just 54 games and 170 at-bats to record 43 hits, 30 runs scored, 15 home runs and 42 RBIs in 2019. Now he's set to handle a majority of the catching duties for the Dodgers in the shortened 2020 MLB season.

SportsLine's model has him at No. 4 in its 2020 Fantasy baseball catcher rankings. It says he'll produce more than catchers such as Mitch Garver and Yasmani Grandal, both of whom are going off the board earlier than Smith, who has a current ADP of No. 117 overall.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Pirates shortstop Kevin Newman. The former top-100 prospect broke into the MLB last season and had a solid debut, slashing .308/.353/.446, while hitting 12 home runs and stealing 16 bases. It appears as if he raised his offensive profile by using all fields more completely, pulling the ball just 37.3 percent of the time after pulling the ball well over 40 percent of the time on average in the minors.

For a guy who hits the ball on the ground more than 50 percent of the time throughout his career, spraying to all fields and keeping opposing defenses from shifting is typically a major average boost for someone with a developed bat-to-ball tool (10.3 percent minor-league strikeout rate). And owners should have the benefit of seeing an improved walk rate after posting a 7.0 percent walk rate in the minors and walking just 5.3 percent of the time in his first big-league season. Add in the developing power, and the model is ranking him ahead of Bo Bichette, who is being drafted almost 10 rounds earlier on average.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Angels starting pitcher Dylan Bundy. The 27-year-old broke out in 2017 with a 13-9 record and a 4.24 ERA with 152 strikeouts over 169 2/3 innings and he's averaged more than a strikeout per inning in each of the last two seasons.

However, his ERA has ballooned to 5.45 and 4.79 in the past two seasons and a .297 BABIP last season that is only a point off his career average doesn't paint any clear picture of positive regression. Yet Bundy is being drafted in the first 12 rounds on average and the model is projecting late-round options like Jake Arrieta and Matt Shoemaker, both of whom are being drafted at least seven rounds later, to outperform him.

