Watch Now: Most Wide-Open Division in Baseball ( 2:35 )

Mookie Betts has clear league-winning upside, but now with the Dodgers after six seasons in Boston and coming off a mediocre 2019 campaign by his standards, Fantasy baseball owners will have to decide where he fits in their 2020 Fantasy baseball strategy. Betts still hit 29 home runs and stole 16 bases last year, but both of those numbers were down from 2018. His average also fell from an eye-popping .346 in 2018 to .295 in 2019.

The latest 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP shows Betts going off at No. 4 overall. Is he worth a top-five pick, or is that a reach? A reliable set of 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings can pinpoint the exact value of players like Betts and help identify the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts that will define the season. So before you go on the clock, be sure to check out the Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day.

Any time more MLB news comes out about the updated 2020 MLB schedule or players dropping out, the team at SportsLine updates its projections. Go to SportsLine now to see these proven Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Phillies outfielder Scott Kingery. The 25-year-old signed an extension before ever playing in the MLB prior to the 2018 season, but struggled while posting a .605 OPS as a rookie. However, he bounced back in 2019 with a .788 OPS while hitting 19 home runs and stealing 15 bases.

That's merely scratching at the surface of Kingery's offensive potential, as evidenced by the 26 homers he hit and 29 bases he stole while posting an .889 OPS across double-A and triple-A in 2017. Kingery improved his hard-hit contact rate from 26.6 percent to 45.9 percent from his rookie to sophomore season and generated an average exit velocity of 88.2 mph in 2019 compared to 85.5 mph in 2018. The model is projecting he stays on that trajectory and that's why he ranks ahead of center fielders like Victor Robles and Ramon Laureano, both of whom are going off the board at least three rounds earlier on average.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy. Urquidy is entering 2020 MLB Summer Camp feeling good with the inside track on a starting rotation spot. The 24-year-old prospect wasn't dominant in stints in double-A and triple-A, posting a combined 4.46 ERA over 103 innings in the minors last season.

However, his 134 strikeouts proved he had Major League-caliber stuff and he earned his MLB debut on July 2. Urquidy eventually went on to post a 3.95 ERA with 40 strikeouts in 41 innings and now he'll have a chance to prove himself in a more permanent capacity. With a solid four-pitch arsenal, the model likes Urquidy to outperform his 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP of 128.84 and produce better than seventh-round picks like Corey Kluber and Tyler Glasnow.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette. The 21-year-old made his MLB debut late last July and took the league by storm with a 12-game hitting streak that included extra-base hits in nine consecutive games.

Bichette wound up finishing the season with 11 home runs, 21 RBI and 32 runs scored in 196 at-bats while slashing a robust .311/.357/.571. However, those numbers were all propped up by an unsustainable .368 BABIP and when that number started correcting itself in September, Bichette posted a more human-like .778 OPS. That's why the model has him ranked as its No. 22 shortstop despite the fact that he's been the 12th shortstop drafted on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine's model is also all over a surprising first baseman. He's barely being picked in the top 100, but is ranked No. 2 at his position. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So which 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target or fade in your drafts? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Shane Bieber's All-Star season, and find out.