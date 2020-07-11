Watch Now: 2020 Summer Camp Checklists For Teams ( 1:57 )

One of the beauties of the 162-game MLB season is that the law of averages generally tends to win out. However, with the league planning a truncated 60-game season after having its original plans derailed by the coronavirus pandemic, we're likely to see some puzzling results and Fantasy baseball owners will have a hard time determining what's real and what's facade. Through 60 games last season, White Sox catcher James McCann took the league by surprise with a .336 average but that was fueled by a BABIP of over .425. He'd eventually level off after hitting just .226 in the second half.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Pirates starting pitcher Joe Musgrove. The 27-year-old threw a career-high 170.1 innings last season in Pittsburgh and put up mediocre numbers with an 11-12 record and a 4.44 ERA. However, he did have a career-high 21.9 percent strikeout rate and his slider has continued to develop as his go-to strikeout pitch.

Musgrove improved his slider spin rate from 2415 rpm to 2495 rpm while backing down the velocity (84.9 mph to 83.3 mph) to help improve his whiff rate from 37.3 percent to 39.3 percent. As a result opposing hitters slugged just .240 against Musgrove's slider. If he can continue to hone the pitch and find more opportunities to throw it, you should see Musgrove's overall stat line improve too. That's why the model ranks him ahead of Yu Darvish, Robbie Ray and Zac Gallen, who are all being drafted at least four rounds earlier on average.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Indians starting pitcher Aaron Civale. The 24-year-old broke into the majors late last season and impressed over 10 starts with a 2.34 ERA over 57.2 innings. With a six-pitch repertoire that includes three fastball variations, a changeup and two breaking balls, Civale kept hitters off-balance extremely effectively in 2019, allowing just a 2.4 percent barrel rate that was among the top one percent of all starting pitchers in the MLB.

And even though he doesn't have dominant swing-and-miss stuff, his sinker was so effective that opponents had a slugging percentage of just .288 against it and he didn't give up a single home run on that pitch. That's why the model ranks him ahead of Madison Bumgarner and Corey Kluber, both of whom are going at least five rounds earlier on average in standard 12-team CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Padres third baseman Manny Machado. The former Orioles star chose the Padres over the White Sox in MLB free agency last offseason and struggled hitting in cavernous Petco Park. Machado hit just .219 at home and had just a .703 OPS and he didn't have a lot of run-creating opportunities in an offense that ranked 13th in the National League in scoring.

Machado also saw a slight tip in average exit velocity (91.6 mph to 91.2 mph) in his first season at Petco Park and saw an even more sizable dip in barrel rate (11.3 percent to 8.0 percent). With ballpark factor working against him, the model predicts that Machado finishes the 2020 MLB season ranking behind third basemen like Justin Turner and Tommy Edman, players being drafted at least five rounds later on average.

