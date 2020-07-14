Watch Now: Difficulty Of Replacing Gerrit Cole ( 1:26 )

The 2020 Fantasy baseball season is approaching rapidly with all 30 teams already holding intrasquad scrimmages during MLB summer camp. Fantasy baseball owners are going to be continually perplexed by expanded pitching staffs. Some teams are contemplating seven or eight-man rotations and stretching relievers out to pitch as many as three innings, and that could throw a serious wrench into how we evaluate Fantasy baseball pitchers. Mike Clevinger and James Paxton would have started the season on the injured list if not for the work stoppage, but both are expected to be ready when the season starts.

But will they be ready to take on a full workload when the season starts? Gerrit Cole already threw five innings in an intrasquad game for the Yankees, but where exactly does he belong in the 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings? With so many factors to consider as you're searching for the top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, be sure to check out the Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day.

Any time more MLB news comes out about the updated 2020 MLB schedule or players dropping out, the team at SportsLine updates its projections. Go to SportsLine now to see these proven Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo. The 26-year-old was hobbled by a neck injury early in the season and missed all of June, July and August while on the injured list, but after returning in September he slashed a healthy .261/.430/.565 and had five home runs and 15 RBI with two stolen bases over 93 plate appearances during that span.

Those numbers were reflective of the .263/.404/.483 slash line he produced when healthy in 2018. Nimmo had 53 extra-base hits and stole nine bases in that season and now that he's healthy and expected to be back near the top of the Mets lineup, he should be an on-base machine with extra-base power and some complimentary speed once again. That's why the model ranks him ahead of center fielders like Victor Robles and Ramon Laureano, despite the fact that they're being drafted five rounds earlier on average.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed. Ahmed had career-highs in runs scored (79), home runs (19) and RBIs (82) last season. He raised his batting average to .254 and posted a career-high 8.3 percent walk rate while lowering his strikeout rate to 18.1 percent. He also had a career-low soft-hit contact rate of 16.7 percent and a career-low pull rate of 36.8 percent.

So he's refining his plate approach and it really showed when he posted a .897 OPS despite a .254 BABIP in the month of August last year. That's why the model likes him to make another big jump and ranks him ahead Bo Bichette and Andrelton Simmons, despite the fact that they're being drafted at least four rounds earlier on average than Ahmed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson. Minnesota won the bidding war for the veteran slugger this offseason with a four-year, $92 million contract. The Twins are looking for instant punch in their lineup from a player who hit 37 home runs in Atlanta last year.

But SportsLine's model isn't high on Donaldson at his current 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP of No. 77 overall. He's projected to produce less than Eugenio Suarez (ADP of 115), and just a little bit more than other later-round options like Eduardo Escobar (118) and Justin Turner (153). Don't reach for Donaldson, a high-risk option who has stayed healthy for a full season just once since 2016.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine's model is also all over a surprising first baseman. He's barely being picked in the top 100, but is ranked No. 2 at his position. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So which 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target or fade in your drafts? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Shane Bieber's All-Star season, and find out.