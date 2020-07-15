Watch Now: Concerns About Having Enough Quality Umpires ( 2:08 )

Now that Fantasy baseball players have had some time to digest the shortened 60-game 2020 MLB schedule, 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP has seen some updates. Mike Trout and Christian Yelich are the consensus top-two picks, while Ronald Acuna Jr. is slipping past the top five, on average. Starting pitchers remain popular with Gerrit Cole (No. 3), Jacob deGrom (5), Max Scherzer (8) and Walker Buehler (10) all going off the board in the top 10.

A good set of 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings will help you find the best values at the top of 2020 Fantasy baseball drafts. But they can also help you dominate throughout, spotting potential 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts into the late rounds.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites.

Any time more MLB news comes out about the updated 2020 MLB schedule or players dropping out, the team at SportsLine updates its projections.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith. It took Smith just 54 games and 170 at-bats to record 43 hits, 30 runs scored, 15 home runs and 42 RBIs in 2019. Now he's set to handle a majority of the catching duties for the Dodgers in the shortened 2020 MLB season.

SportsLine's model has him at No. 4 in its 2020 Fantasy baseball catcher rankings. It says he'll produce more than catchers such as Mitch Garver and Yasmani Grandal, both of whom are going off the board earlier than Smith, who has a current ADP of No. 117 overall.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed. Ahmed had career-highs in runs scored (79), home runs (19) and RBIs (82) last season. He raised his batting average to .254 and posted a career-high 8.3 percent walk rate while lowering his strikeout rate to 18.1 percent. He also had a career-low soft-hit contact rate of 16.7 percent and a career-low pull rate of 36.8 percent.

So he's refining his plate approach and it really showed when he posted a .897 OPS despite a .254 BABIP in the month of August last year. That's why the model likes him to make another big jump and ranks him ahead Bo Bichette and Andrelton Simmons, despite the fact that they're being drafted at least four rounds earlier on average than Ahmed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman. Chapman continued to show why he's becoming one of the top power-hitting third basemen in the league last year, hitting a career-high 36 home runs and driving in 91 runs. But he also saw his average drop from .278 to .249 as well as decreases in his on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS.

He's going off the board around pick No. 118 overall, but the model says he'll produce less than third basemen such as Eduardo Escobar, Tommy Edman and Justin Turner, all of whom are going off the board later. And he's only a small step above Brian Anderson, a player who is available around pick No. 200 overall in many leagues.

