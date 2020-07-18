Watch Now: Alex Rodriguez Talks Shared Revenue In MLB ( 2:38 )

Top prospects always attract a lot of attention every year in Fantasy baseball and as we approach the start of the 2020 MLB season, there are some potential superstars set to make their debuts. White Sox outfielder Luis Robert signed a six-year, $50 million extension during the offseason before he had ever played in the majors and. Now he'll be Chicago's Opening Day center fielder. Robert had a 30-30 season in the minors last year and he's already wowing the baseball world after hitting a home run while falling down during an intrasquad scrimmage last weekend.

Meanwhile, Jesus Luzardo saw 12 innings of action out of the bullpen for the Athletics and posted a 1.50 ERA, but now he'll be moving into the starting rotation where Oakland is hoping that three plus pitches and excellent command will make him an immediate star. A reliable set of 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings can help you figure out exactly where to target these top Fantasy baseball prospects and also identify the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts that will define the season. Before going on the clock in any last-minute drafts, be sure to check out the Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day.

Any time more MLB news comes out about the updated 2020 MLB schedule or players dropping out, the team at SportsLine updates its projections. Go to SportsLine now to see these proven Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. A borderline .300 hitter with plenty of power for years in Arizona, Goldschmidt took a step back in 2019, his first year with the Cardinals, hitting a career-low .260.

But the power was still there as he launched 34 home runs and recorded 97 RBIs. Still, Fantasy owners have been avoiding him early, waiting until the No. 87 pick overall to take him, according to the latest 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP. SportsLine's model says he's a steal at that point since he is set to outproduce players like Pete Alonso (ADP of 36) and Jose Abreu (50), both of whom are going off the board at least three rounds earlier.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy. Urquidy is entering 2020 MLB Summer Camp feeling good with the inside track on a starting rotation spot. The 24-year-old prospect wasn't dominant in stints in double-A and triple-A, posting a combined 4.46 ERA over 103 innings in the minors last season.

However, his 134 strikeouts proved he had Major League-caliber stuff and he earned his MLB debut on July 2. Urquidy eventually went on to post a 3.95 ERA with 40 strikeouts in 41 innings and now he'll have a chance to prove himself in a more permanent capacity. With a solid four-pitch arsenal, the model likes Urquidy to outperform his 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP of 128.84 and produce better than seventh-round picks like Corey Kluber and Tyler Glasnow.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson. The 27-year-old has shown some impressive athletic flashes throughout his career, but 2019 was a breakout season that few saw coming as he won the AL batting title by hitting .335, raising his average by 95 points over 2018.

And while some of that had to do with improved overall average exit velocity (85.6 mph to 88.3 mph), it was largely rooted in a .399 BABIP that was 110 points higher than it was in 2018 and currently sits 54 points above his career average. Even in a better lineup with more protection around him, Anderson's swing-at-everything approach is going to be subject to some pretty significant regression. That's why the model ranks him behind Elvis Andrus and Paul DeJong, both of whom are being drafted at least two rounds later on average.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine's model is also all over a surprising first baseman. He's barely being picked in the top 100, but is ranked No. 2 at his position. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So which 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target or fade in your drafts? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Shane Bieber's All-Star season, and find out.