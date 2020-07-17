Watch Now: Concerns About Having Enough Quality Umpires ( 2:08 )

While Mike Trout and Christian Yelich have been perhaps the most dominant Fantasy baseball position players over the past couple years, Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is making a push for the top spot. The 22-year old recorded 41 home runs, 101 RBIs and piled up 37 stolen bases last year. He's again near the top of the 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings, but should you consider taking him in the No. 1 spot, or are there safer 2020 Fantasy baseball picks at the top of drafts?

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. A borderline .300 hitter with plenty of power for years in Arizona, Goldschmidt took a step back in 2019, his first year with the Cardinals, hitting a career-low .260.

But the power was still there as he launched 34 home runs and recorded 97 RBIs. Still, Fantasy owners have been avoiding him early, waiting until the No. 87 pick overall to take him, according to the latest 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP. SportsLine's model says he's a steal at that point since he is set to outproduce players like Pete Alonso (ADP of 36) and Jose Abreu (50), both of whom are going off the board at least three rounds earlier.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Pirates shortstop Kevin Newman. The former top-100 prospect broke into the MLB last season and had a solid debut, slashing .308/.353/.446, while hitting 12 home runs and stealing 16 bases. It appears as if he raised his offensive profile by using all fields more completely, pulling the ball just 37.3 percent of the time after pulling the ball well over 40 percent of the time on average in the minors.

For a guy who hits the ball on the ground more than 50 percent of the time throughout his career, spraying to all fields and keeping opposing defenses from shifting is typically a major average boost for someone with a developed bat-to-ball tool (10.3 percent minor-league strikeout rate). And owners should have the benefit of seeing an improved walk rate after posting a 7.0 percent walk rate in the minors and walking just 5.3 percent of the time in his first big-league season. Add in the developing power, and the model is ranking him ahead of Bo Bichette, who is being drafted almost 10 rounds earlier on average.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Blue Jays second baseman Cavan Biggio. The son of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio showed some promising power as a rookie in 2019, hitting 16 home runs in just 100 games. His power/speed (14 stolen bases in 2019) combo is what has Fantasy baseball players taking him off the board around pick No. 140 overall.

But his average (.234) last season was concerning, as were his 123 strikeouts in just 354 at-bats. SportsLine's model is projecting that Biggio will produce less than second basemen such as Brandon Lowe (ADP of No. 188), Garrett Hampson (219) and even Eric Sogard (223), so there are far better values on the board at this position.

