Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Sleepers from advanced model that called Kenta Maeda's strong season

At his peak, David Price was one of the most dominant pitchers in the sport and a regular near the top of the Fantasy baseball rankings. However, last Tuesday, the 34-year-old was somewhat of an afterthought as part of the still-to-be-finalized trade that will send Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Could a move to the National League revitalize Price's career? And how much closer to the top of the Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 does Betts belong if he's being thrust into the middle of a loaded Dodgers lineup?

With 2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep underway, owners everywhere are hunting for 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers who will out-perform their 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP. Finding these hidden gems are the key to any strong Fantasy baseball strategy. Before you go on the clock, be sure to see the 2020 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine. They'll help you identify players who will outperform their ADP while you're crafting your Fantasy baseball strategy.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Kenta Maeda. The 31-year-old was the No. 52 starting pitcher drafted on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up returning value as a starter and reliever. Maeda went 10-8 with a 4.04 ERA and struck out 169 while also earning three saves later in the year to finish as the No. 41 starting pitcher in standard leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Maeda as a Fantasy sleeper from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Athletics starting pitcher Sean Manaea. The 28-year-old lefty had three steady seasons in 2016, 2017 and 2018, but missed most of last season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder.

However, when Manaea returned in September, he looked strong over 29.2 innings. With his average fastball velocity down to 89.8 mph from 92.3 in 2016, Manaea leaned heavily on his slider. He threw it a career-high 21.4 percent of the time and had 30 strikeouts while going 4-0 with a 1.21 ERA.

Manaea will be back in the middle of the Athletics' rotation to start the 2019 season. If his ability to create strikeouts continues, it significantly enhances his Fantasy profile. That's why the model ranks him as its No. 18 starting pitcher even though he's the No. 43 starter drafted on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Dodgers second baseman Max Muncy. The 29-year-old is coming off his first all-star appearance in 2019 and hit 35 home runs, but his slash numbers fell dramatically to .251/.374/.515 last year. Some of the drop can be attributed to a BABIP that dropped from .299 to .283.

Muncy should see bounce-back towards a league-average BABIP, which will raise his offensive profile. That's why the SportsLine projection model ranks him as the No. 3 second baseman for 2020 despite the fact that he's the 13th player drafted at the position overall.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also high on a first baseman with a Fantasy baseball ADP outside the top 20 that finishes ahead of studs like Josh Bell and Edwin Encarnacion as a top five player. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which undervalued first baseman can help you win a championship? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Kenta Maeda's huge breakout last season, and find out.